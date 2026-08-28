Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America, and became the one-trick pony of geographical trolling – 27 scathing takedowns

US canada donald trump

Donald Trump is back on his BS again – if he was ever even off it.

In the latest development of his trade war and general trolling of Canada, he has been wanging on about renaming Lake Ontario (which straddles the Canada-US border) as Lake America. He whipped out the old Sharpie to demonstrate – just in case we weren’t all stable geniuses like him.

President Trump renames Lake Ontario “Lake America.” And then he boasts about renaming the Gulf of America too. It’s difficult to imagine any previous American president behaving with such astonishing immaturity ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uS7F6nFtVe — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) August 27, 2026

That went down as well as you’d expect.

Toddler in nappies alert https://t.co/prlOWq9Foc — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) August 27, 2026

Foreign policy brought to you by Sharpie™️ pic.twitter.com/Pe6o4fHNLe — _ (@SundaeDivine) August 27, 2026

Trump posts a new video on tiktok showing him crossing out lake Ontario and labeling it Lake America. Let the demented old man colour in whatever labels he wants. It will NEVER be anything but Lake Ontario. And Canada will NEVER be the 51st state. pic.twitter.com/9Or3M2pyAz — Alleria Political & News Commentary (@alleria_eh) August 27, 2026

On Thursday, he went a step further, actually signing an executive order to change the name.

Holy shit — the purpose of this Trump event is to announce that he’s changing the name of Lake Ontario to “Lake America.” It will be interesting to see which if any institutions and companies go along with this pic.twitter.com/VGg7CcXCXQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 27, 2026

Spoiler alert – that’s not how it works. The power trip wasn’t over.

Trump: We have a gulf, a lake.. now all we need is an ocean. Maybe we’ll have to change the name of the Atlantic and the Pacific. pic.twitter.com/DadFb9xIv9 — Acyn (@Acyn) August 27, 2026

Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, set him straight.

The name Lake Ontario comes from the Wendat word Ontari’io, which, appropriately, means “the lake is beautiful, the lake is big”. The name is more than 400 years old, predating both the Confederation of Canada and the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America.… — Mark Carney (@MarkJCarney) August 27, 2026

Good luck to Natalie Harp explaining the word ‘hydronyms’ to her boss.

People weren’t here for it, at all.

1.

It’s Lake Ontario. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 27, 2026

2.

He is utterly and dangerously deranged and we have somehow normalized this insanity. Its unreal. https://t.co/9OIHPP2dh1 — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) August 27, 2026

3.

If you believe trump can officially rename geographical locations via executive order, congratulations. You’re just as fucking stupid as he is. https://t.co/5jsAt4836K — Scary Larry ✊ (@aintscarylarry) August 27, 2026

4.

Americans: “Can you lower our costs?”

Trump: “Best I can do is rename something on the map.” https://t.co/Zl3peaitNM — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) August 27, 2026

5.

PEAK DELUSION: After renaming Lake Ontario, this jackass is talking about renaming the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. Oh, "he's just joking," MAGA? He has time to joke around, while we're sweating out the cost of gas prices, electric bills and groceries.pic.twitter.com/DXSODvTw9d — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) August 27, 2026

6.

Americans can’t afford groceries, gas, rent and healthcare and he’s out here doing this dumb shit https://t.co/TJmFahu1Vo — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) August 27, 2026

7.

The craziest thing about this stupid Great Lakes name change shit is that Donald Trump is named tens of thousands of times in the Epstein files. https://t.co/SF4JUg3eHy — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) August 27, 2026

8.

I feel like Lake Superior, Lake Huron, Lake Michigan, and Lake Erie—all of which are larger lakes—would like a word. But actually they don’t, because this is SO stupid. https://t.co/K1w4Mo42gk — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) August 27, 2026

9.

Very funny that no one on the rights seems to understand how profoundly weak this is https://t.co/E2t0hyWibB — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) August 27, 2026

10.

For fucks sake. Pretend you’re broadcasting and implementing this bullshit and let’s get on with our lives. We told my grandma her dementia pill was a vitamin her doctor from 40 years ago prescribed. https://t.co/uKgJjh0szh — NayNay (@NayNaySlinger) August 27, 2026

11.

Just the dumbest, pettiest, weakest people imaginable. https://t.co/VtR96cVZvS — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) August 27, 2026

12.

And just like that, our grocery prices dropped to pre-COVID prices. MAGA! https://t.co/Gk3litKzLA — Holly (@CrossingUNStyle) August 27, 2026

13.

JUST IN: Trump signed an executive order renaming Lake Ontario to “Lake America.” The laughingstock of the world. pic.twitter.com/nfzndiuLMa — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 27, 2026

14.