US canada donald trump

Donald Trump signed an executive order to rename Lake Ontario to Lake America, and became the one-trick pony of geographical trolling – 27 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 28th, 2026

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Donald Trump is back on his BS again – if he was ever even off it.

In the latest development of his trade war and general trolling of Canada, he has been wanging on about renaming Lake Ontario (which straddles the Canada-US border) as Lake America. He whipped out the old Sharpie to demonstrate – just in case we weren’t all stable geniuses like him.

That went down as well as you’d expect.

On Thursday, he went a step further, actually signing an executive order to change the name.

Spoiler alert – that’s not how it works. The power trip wasn’t over.

Canada’s prime minister, Mark Carney, set him straight.

Good luck to Natalie Harp explaining the word ‘hydronyms’ to her boss.

People weren’t here for it, at all.

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