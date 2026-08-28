Weird World children education

A teacher created a special area where the kids could go to fart, and the internet went wild when they got wind of it

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 28th, 2026

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Be as high-minded as you like, but if there’s one thing that unites people, it’s laughing at farts.

A teacher in Georgia, USA, gave the internet a hell of a laugh with her idea for creating an area in her classroom where the children (aged six and seven)) can go to fart. She calls it ‘the gas station’.

@chokola___ Replying to @Britt ♬ original sound – Candy

Candy Sydney-Browning has very wisely positioned an air-freshener in the fart space, and she claims the children have accepted it, and are using it rather than just farting where they sit or going to the toilet.

She may change her mind when one of the kids misjudges their gut rumblings.

These responses captured the mood.

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