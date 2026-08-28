A teacher created a special area where the kids could go to fart, and the internet went wild when they got wind of it

Weird World children education

Be as high-minded as you like, but if there’s one thing that unites people, it’s laughing at farts.

A teacher in Georgia, USA, gave the internet a hell of a laugh with her idea for creating an area in her classroom where the children (aged six and seven)) can go to fart. She calls it ‘the gas station’.

The fart corner gives students a place to pass gas without leaving class — and helps normalize a very normal bodily function. https://t.co/dVsGGaKJiN — NBC 7 San Diego (@nbcsandiego) August 25, 2026

Candy Sydney-Browning has very wisely positioned an air-freshener in the fart space, and she claims the children have accepted it, and are using it rather than just farting where they sit or going to the toilet.

She may change her mind when one of the kids misjudges their gut rumblings.

These responses captured the mood.

1.

I guarantee that if we had this in school, we'd all have scored each fart like old school Olympic diving judges. — Virtual Dr. X (@RussJohnsonMD) August 26, 2026

2.

As a former elementary school boy myself, I can promise you this won’t normalize anything and nothing will be funnier than when a kid gets up to fart in the corner https://t.co/Cgmx402kRt — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) August 26, 2026

3.

I went to the fart corner and everyone knew you https://t.co/Zz61RDISuO — Allen Strickland Williams (@TotallyAllen) August 27, 2026

4.

me in the "Fart corner" after holding it all in for 8 hours https://t.co/e6pc0iUADk pic.twitter.com/xJRUV0XGdL — Eastside Show SCP / RPC (@EastsideShow) August 27, 2026

5.

6.

Has nobody farted before? It doesn’t stay in a designated spot. https://t.co/2SfxXDExyy — Scott Lewis (@vosdscott) August 26, 2026

7.

Schools in 1864: we provide moral instruction and academic excellence Schools in 2026: we provide fart corners https://t.co/Gu67xnFkQA — Connor Boyack 📚 (@cboyack) August 26, 2026

8.

Bro… I taught middle school for 12 years. If ONE boy gets up to use this stupid “fart corner” he will be known as the “fart corner dude” for the rest of his life. Only in California. https://t.co/xyiYwONliN — Jason Helmes (@anymanfitness) August 27, 2026

9.