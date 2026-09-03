People have been sharing their partner’s most annoying habit and these 25 answers will have you wondering how anybody ever stays together anymore

Life r/AskUK relationships

One of the things most people yearn for in life is a long and relatively happy relationship. And yet, if we’re lucky enough to get one, it’s also the thing that drives us absolutely up the wall.

They’ve been discussing this conundrum of the AskUK subreddit after the aptly named user Always-Frustrated posed this question.

‘What is your partner’s most annoying habit?’

And they followed up with their own thoughts…

‘Let’s have a safe space here, where we’re free to slag off our nearest and dearest. I, of course, have no annoying habits. ‘As for my wife… when we go out to dinner, she always likes to ask what I’m having just before we order. And without fail, she’ll say “that looks nice” and we’ll end up eating exactly the same thing. That really annoys me, probably without merit. ‘As time has gone on, I’ve got wise to it and I’ll never tell her. Which usually means we sit in silence as we look through the menu. Even at Toby Carvery, I refuse to tell her my choice of meat because she’ll choose the same. ‘So, I’m keen to know if anybody else is annoyed by something quite so small?

And yes, it turns out they absolutely are. Check out these expressions of extreme irritation…

1.

‘He wakes up and is as awake as a person can be. I cannot speak to anyone for a minimum of one hour post wake up. I realise I am the problem here but mate, I love you, but stop fucking talking to me for a bit.’

–mixamatoosh

2.

‘My husband “nibbles” food and puts it back in the packet. Go to make lunch and you’ll find half a slice of bread and a bit of a cheese slice left. It’s like living with a giant mouse.’

–Muffinflavoured

3.

‘Mine eats the whole thing, but he’ll eat it over the rest of whatever it is. So if I make a cake, he’ll cut a slice but eat it while holding It over the cake.

‘All I have to do now is give the look, and he’ll move else where or get a plate. I’ve been with him for 15 years, but I still don’t want to eat things that he’s dribbled crumbs all over!’

–SoggyWotsits

4.

‘Mine eats the last thing in the packet then puts the empty packet back in the cupboard. I do not like empty wrappers in the bicky tin.’

–AnxiousAppointment70

5.

‘Mine appears to be breathing at the moment.’

–buntypieface

6.

‘No sense of urgency.’

–Deep_Benefit_7405

7.

‘Oh my god this. When I say ‘we need to leave at 10am’ that means we need to be in the car ready to drive away at 10am, it doesn’t mean you can sit there ‘ready’ but watching TV without your jacket or shoes on yet.

‘Also the complete inability to walk/do a task and talk at the same time.’

–doraisexploring27

8.

‘She’ll open the microwave door 2 or 3 seconds before it pings, take her food out, then close the door with the 2 or 3 seconds still flashing and walk off (rather than hitting the reset button).’

–Dico80

9.

‘Sometimes I’ll find my wife has been watching TV in bed, with something on the dresser partially obscuring the bottom left or right of the screen.’

–mulligan2k

10.

‘He deals cards in his sleep when he’s had a drink. He doesn’t remember doing it but if he’s had a few beers then he does this weird hand movement before he properly falls asleep.

‘Just asked him. Mine is always singing “I’ve got the secret” when he asks if if I’ve got the key (to the front door).’

–ButtercupBento

11.

‘When he opens a tuppaware full of food he puts the lid upside down under the box. So now the bottom of the box is dirty from the lid and therefore can’t be closed again without cleaning the bottom of the box.

‘He does lots of annoying things, like we all do, but this habit fills me with rage and disgusts me.’

–littleboo2theboo

12.

‘Repeats something I told him several days earlier as if it is his own spontaneous idea.’

–Ok_Choice_2772