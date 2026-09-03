A guy bothered this woman in the name of America’s First Amendment and she magnificently owned him into next year and beyond

US takedowns

Not an awful lot of context to go with this, but fortunately not much is required to enjoy it.

It’s a guy who bothered this woman by videoing her on his phone in the name of American’s First Amendment – freedom of the press and all that – and it’s fair to say she wasn’t leaving it there.

Quite the opposite, in fact, owning him so bad it was simply brutal.

she actually CLEARED him so bad like he just couldn’t answer i’m in tears pic.twitter.com/khGUDfEk1E — (@beyoncegarden) August 22, 2026

Now that was definitely worth videoing.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

Basically he doesn’t have a talent so he’s constantly filming the public to get ‘viral moments’ so that he can make money — ّ (@geokonic) August 22, 2026

2.

i am obsessed with her. i have seen this video several times and this woman, i think of her as like a warrior, protecting me from very stupid men who have never read a book https://t.co/vHBvXkRMgA — the autistic daughter of lorraine delacorte (@notkimberlyno) September 2, 2026

3.

She summarized it perfectly, hes going around filming to get peoples reaction, which is perfectly ok, but he’s being a bit condescending which will ensure him a reaction either way. — Rob s (@Robs89366890) August 23, 2026

4.

Yea, he films people to see if he can annoy them. — Karl (@n3ssm3ss) August 23, 2026

5.

Wow she’s really clever and patient. Basically read him like a book and got him to admit the silliness of what he’s doing. I need a sharp girl like her — Sponge Bob (@bob_sponge19020) August 23, 2026

6.

like when i am forced to speak to a stupid man who thinks he’s very smart i imagine this woman being calm and taking a deep breath and i feel better — the autistic daughter of lorraine delacorte (@notkimberlyno) September 2, 2026

7.