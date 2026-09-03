US takedowns

A guy bothered this woman in the name of America’s First Amendment and she magnificently owned him into next year and beyond

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2026

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Not an awful lot of context to go with this, but fortunately not much is required to enjoy it.

It’s a guy who bothered this woman by videoing her on his phone in the name of American’s First Amendment – freedom of the press and all that – and it’s fair to say she wasn’t leaving it there.

Quite the opposite, in fact, owning him so bad it was simply brutal.

Now that was definitely worth videoing.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

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