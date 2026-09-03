US donald trump oval office

Donald Trump’s just got a new golden phone on his Oval Office desk and it’s so pathetically on-brand it’s hilarious

John Plunkett. Updated September 3rd, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

To the White House now, where Donald Trump has got a new phone on his Oval Office desk. And, pretty much like everything else in the room it’s gold.

But it turns out that’s not the only notable thing about his new mouthpiece, spotted by White House correspondent Peter Dooley and shared by his colleague, Kaitlin Collins over on Twitter.

Here’s what the president had to say about it (those in seek of enlightenment will be predictably disappointed).

And in the tsunami of mockery that followed, these people surely said it best.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Article Pages:1 2