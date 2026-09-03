Donald Trump’s just got a new golden phone on his Oval Office desk and it’s so pathetically on-brand it’s hilarious

US donald trump oval office

To the White House now, where Donald Trump has got a new phone on his Oval Office desk. And, pretty much like everything else in the room it’s gold.

But it turns out that’s not the only notable thing about his new mouthpiece, spotted by White House correspondent Peter Dooley and shared by his colleague, Kaitlin Collins over on Twitter.

President Trump has a new phone on the Resolute Desk, which was captured by pooler Peter Doocy inside the Oval Office today. pic.twitter.com/kpK592FNXw — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) September 2, 2026

Here’s what the president had to say about it (those in seek of enlightenment will be predictably disappointed).

DOOCY: Is that a new phone? TRUMP: Yeah! You know who gave this to me? A phone company pic.twitter.com/XoibV1ESTR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2026

And in the tsunami of mockery that followed, these people surely said it best.

1.

It has his name on it for when he forgets. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) September 2, 2026

2.

Our taxes are being spent on the dumbest stuff https://t.co/SX1rB1ZB68 pic.twitter.com/XSIhTo2OJi — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 2, 2026

3.

That’s a decoy. This is the real phone on the Resolute Desk. pic.twitter.com/to71hBQ0Kl — Burt Convy😎😱🧻🇺🇸💩💨 (@AssociatesFirst) September 2, 2026

4.

Liberace called. He wants his landline back. https://t.co/HW8hsVZPWf — Deb (@DontCallMeDebby) September 2, 2026

5.

Imagine using 1987 technology to go along your sundowning! — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) September 2, 2026

6.

A Cisco 9841 with expansion module and custom overlays. pic.twitter.com/Lk2D6HzsLs — Indubitably Tho (@IndubitablyTho) September 2, 2026

7.