Science conspiracy theorists

This familiar conspiracy theorist claimed they’d become ill by sitting next to a vaccinated person and it really is a classic of this sort of genre

Poke Staff. Updated September 3rd, 2026

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Naomi Wolf is a best-selling author, but on social media she is far more well known as a conspiracy theorist.

She has a lot to say about clouds, including this hot take on the UK.

This post about the effects of 5G ignored a significant portion of Irish history.

Dr Naomi Wolf @naomirwolf Replying to @RealAmericaSong @FairGov and 13 others It was amazing to go to Belfast, which does not yet have 5G, and feel the earth, sky, air, human experience, feel the way it did in the 1970s. Calm, still, peaceful, restful, natural.

And, naturally, she’s an anti-vaxxer.

I have a horrible feeling that many vaccinated people will never fully recover their heart energy. Do you know what I mean? That warm glow you used to get from heart to heart hugging of people, is diminished with some vaccinated people, to a brief flicker, much fainter life force? Energy healers, does anything work to heal this in your experience?

Sorry, what? Vaccinated people don’t give good hugs?

In a recent post, she continued the anti-vax nonsense with this heavy insinuation about the through-the-looking-glass idea that it’s dangerous to be around vaccinated people.

@naomirwolf I sat next to a vaccinated person on a couch for two hours yesterday and am still unwell 24 hours later.

Community Notes entered the chat.

This is scientifically not possible. If the person who is vaccinated was sick, you could catch their illness. But people can't feel ill by sitting next to a healthy vaccinated person.

Dr. Wolf wasn’t happy.

Since I received a "community note" for a simple description of my subjective physical experience, I will remind everyone that in the Pfizer papers, about which I published two bestselling books and for which I received zero lawyers' letter from Pfizer, and these are 450,000 internal documents released via the FDA through court order, Pfizer itself defined "exposure" to the vaccine as including respiration, skin contact and body fluids. @X please remove my community note.

That prompted several replies, including this.

But by far the most cutting responses were reserved for her original comment, and they were savage.

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