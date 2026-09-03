This familiar conspiracy theorist claimed they’d become ill by sitting next to a vaccinated person and it really is a classic of this sort of genre

Science conspiracy theorists

Naomi Wolf is a best-selling author, but on social media she is far more well known as a conspiracy theorist.

She has a lot to say about clouds, including this hot take on the UK.

Insane. This whole island appears to be geoengineered with dozens of lines of particulate; in the US it is typically several. pic.twitter.com/ltkthzeozf — Dr. Naomi Wolf. 8 NYT Bestsellers. DPhil, Poetry. (@naomirwolf) July 4, 2025

This post about the effects of 5G ignored a significant portion of Irish history.

And, naturally, she’s an anti-vaxxer.

Sorry, what? Vaccinated people don’t give good hugs?

In a recent post, she continued the anti-vax nonsense with this heavy insinuation about the through-the-looking-glass idea that it’s dangerous to be around vaccinated people.

Community Notes entered the chat.

Dr. Wolf wasn’t happy.

That prompted several replies, including this.

The papers you misinterpreted?

‘Exposure’ meant with the product directly not sitting on a fecking couch next to a vaccinated person.

You’re just upset because you won’t get paid for that tweet which compensates looking like a daft sausage 😭 pic.twitter.com/1NTXHQ2YTK — Ben Smith (@BSmithBenS) April 1, 2026

But by far the most cutting responses were reserved for her original comment, and they were savage.

1.

I don’t even know what to say about this https://t.co/FzbwZQGohZ — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) April 1, 2026

2.

I miss the person who I was 30 seconds ago before I read this comment. pic.twitter.com/Gee3txC1gE — Dr. Jonathan N. Stea (@jonathanstea) April 1, 2026

3.

Yet the vaccinated person is absolutely fine.

The vaccinated should embrace this super power lol. pic.twitter.com/kcRrmA9mvK — Ben Smith (@BSmithBenS) April 1, 2026

4.

Naomi Wolf’s doctoral supervisor every time she posts. https://t.co/raDemuvP2r pic.twitter.com/DEclXpTxHJ — James Neill  ≠ (@jneill) April 1, 2026

5.

6.

This is so sadly hilarious. https://t.co/85G8horiLs — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 1, 2026

7.

Yeah and my cock fell off after I WhatsApped a leper https://t.co/WpSoKIxuOJ — Stuzi 🐝🐝 (@stuzi_pants) April 1, 2026

8.