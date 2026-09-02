Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch PMQs

Kemi Badenoch appeared to make a sex joke to kick off Andy Burnham’s first PMQs and it wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card, anywhere

John Plunkett. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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It was Andy Burnham’s first PMQs as prime minister and of all the things we had on our bingo card, this wasn’t one of them.

It was a question (eventually) from leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch after the new PM’s marathon session at the despatch box on Tuesday.

And it prompted a lot of head scratching from people trying to work out if she really did mean to do a sex joke or not. Because … watch.

And there were lots of people convinced she knew entirely what she was doing …

… others, well less so.

To conclude …

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Andy Burnham’s 2-minute take on where Britain went wrong even had people who don’t like the new PM applauding

H/T @algorecrave