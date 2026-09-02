Kemi Badenoch appeared to make a sex joke to kick off Andy Burnham’s first PMQs and it wasn’t on anyone’s bingo card, anywhere

Politics Andy burnham Kemi Badenoch PMQs

It was Andy Burnham’s first PMQs as prime minister and of all the things we had on our bingo card, this wasn’t one of them.

It was a question (eventually) from leader of the opposition Kemi Badenoch after the new PM’s marathon session at the despatch box on Tuesday.

And it prompted a lot of head scratching from people trying to work out if she really did mean to do a sex joke or not. Because … watch.

The House erupts in laughter as Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch congratulates Prime Minister Andy Burnham on “his stamina..”#PMQs pic.twitter.com/PWjrFsuoi9 — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) September 2, 2026

And there were lots of people convinced she knew entirely what she was doing …

the downside of having a hot prime minister is that the leader of the opposition will apparently flirt with him at the despatch box pic.twitter.com/pFBVgEKPIw — ellen🍸 (@algorecrave) September 2, 2026

i was not expecting a sex joke 5 minutes in icl — lottie ☕️ (@spadobsessive) September 2, 2026

… others, well less so.

That is definitely not the case💀💀💀 — Henry Young (@LibConHenry) September 2, 2026

? this is clearly a sexual innuendo lol it’s like the joke she did about kama sutra with keir — ellen🍸 (@algorecrave) September 2, 2026

Sex jokes in parliament, country’s still got it — Holly F. (@Hollyjeeny) September 2, 2026

To conclude …

All gets a bit Carry On as @KemiBadenoch praise for Burnham on his “stamina” delivering his statement yesterday provokes giggles. — Will Hazell (@whazell) September 2, 2026

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Andy Burnham’s 2-minute take on where Britain went wrong even had people who don’t like the new PM applauding

H/T @algorecrave