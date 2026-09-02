Politics Andy burnham

Andy Burnham’s 2-minute take on where Britain went wrong even had people who don’t like the new PM applauding

John Plunkett. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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It was a big day for Andy Burnham as he made his first appearance as prime minister in the House of Commons ahead of PMQs on Wednesday.

And quite a memorable appearance it was too, a marked change in both style and substance from his predecessor Keir Starmer (who chose on the same day to announce he was stepping down as an MP).

But that’s enough of Starmer, we’re here to talk about Burnham and in particular this 2-minute take on where it went wrong for Britain.

And it was so well done – and just so grown up, basically – that it even had people who don’t like the new PM applauding. Well, some of them anyway.

More of this sort of thing please? Well, we can only hope.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

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And finally …

In three words …

Source @PeterStefanovi2