Andy Burnham’s 2-minute take on where Britain went wrong even had people who don’t like the new PM applauding

Politics Andy burnham

It was a big day for Andy Burnham as he made his first appearance as prime minister in the House of Commons ahead of PMQs on Wednesday.

And quite a memorable appearance it was too, a marked change in both style and substance from his predecessor Keir Starmer (who chose on the same day to announce he was stepping down as an MP).

But that’s enough of Starmer, we’re here to talk about Burnham and in particular this 2-minute take on where it went wrong for Britain.

And it was so well done – and just so grown up, basically – that it even had people who don’t like the new PM applauding. Well, some of them anyway.

More of this sort of thing please? Well, we can only hope.

And here are just a few of the many responses it prompted.

1.

I waited all my life time to hear a Prime Minister say this in parliament. Today, it happened. pic.twitter.com/lpOBVV84BM — Tory Fibs (@ToryFibs) September 1, 2026

2.

Andy Burnham in his first Commons session as PM spoke and took 125 questions over a marathon 3 hours 22 minutes and was so disarmingly earnest and reasonable that he made those who made sneery party-partial jibes seem very out of place. Very impressive. — John Davies (@JohnDavies67) September 1, 2026

3.

The most accurate speech from a politician I have ever heard. Well done sir https://t.co/Thh68pf32E — brettman (@Shinobiisback) September 1, 2026

4.

This is, actually just amazing https://t.co/dGI1yU6Db6 — Loster (@Loster) September 1, 2026

5.

I don’t think I’ve ever heard someone in power ever speak like this before. It all sounds great. Let’s hope he can back up his words and the UK can see some tangible positivity 🤞 pic.twitter.com/QFn2z8Xa9V — Joël Grimal (@Collectors_Way) September 1, 2026

6.

This is a PM that wants to work with opposing parties to find a common ground and I wish him all the best, it’s something that this country desperately needs — Sheila Tee (@SheilaTee48) September 1, 2026

7.

Most excited I have been about a pm — Mcfc91747Burnhamite🌹 (@mcfc9174752973) September 1, 2026

8.

FUCKING HELL! I’m near on 60 years old and FINALLY a PM says how it is ffs! 👍🇬🇧 https://t.co/vO2VXkUlkY — Terry Sparrow (@TerrySparrow4) September 1, 2026

9.

100%, just hope he’s got the balls to back it up — harry fry (@harryfry81) September 1, 2026

And finally …

“Change begins with honesty.” Incredible speech @andyburnham 👏👏👏 Feels like Britain is about to turn a major corner with Burnham in charge. pic.twitter.com/2zSNjQRzWE — Guy Lambert (@GuyLambertUK) September 1, 2026

In three words …

He nailed it https://t.co/C5uZd8Yp6U — Sarah Creighton 🍂 (@Saraita101) September 1, 2026

Source @PeterStefanovi2