Politics funny fail

This GB News pundit thought Andy Burnham had held PMQs for three and a half hours …on a Tuesday – 14 favourite facepalms

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 2nd, 2026

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Andy Burnham may need a lozenge or two today, after Tuesday’s Commons session saw him spend more than three hours answering a whole range of questions from the floor.

He even found time to singe Kemi Badenoch, if not quite administering a full-on burn.

Right-wing GB News talking head, publican, proud Essex boy, and Twitter commentator Adam Brooks must have been half asleep at the keyboard, because he didn’t notice that the session wasn’t the much shorter Wednesday fixture, PMQs, and he aired the gaffe for everyone to see.

He eventually deleted it, in a hail of takedowns, but it was far too late to save face, even with this poor attempt at a cover-up.

These reactions to his glaring error truly captured the vibe.

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Sadly, for Essex PR at least, screenshots are forever.

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