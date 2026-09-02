This GB News pundit thought Andy Burnham had held PMQs for three and a half hours …on a Tuesday – 14 favourite facepalms

Politics funny fail

Andy Burnham may need a lozenge or two today, after Tuesday’s Commons session saw him spend more than three hours answering a whole range of questions from the floor.

He even found time to singe Kemi Badenoch, if not quite administering a full-on burn.

Andy Burnham- I notice she (Kemi Badenoch) spent hers travelling all the way to Rome only to be told by the Italian Prime Minister not to do a deal with Reform. If she had called me I would have told her that and saved her the trip Mr speaker.#newsnigyt pic.twitter.com/B1oVm83vcK — Mike H (@mikoh123) September 1, 2026

Right-wing GB News talking head, publican, proud Essex boy, and Twitter commentator Adam Brooks must have been half asleep at the keyboard, because he didn’t notice that the session wasn’t the much shorter Wednesday fixture, PMQs, and he aired the gaffe for everyone to see.

In a now deleted tweet, Brain of Britain, Adam Brooks, criticises Andy Burnham's performance at PMQs, even though it doesn't take place until tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/h8XwvRGNkd — Parody Nigel Farage (@Parody_PM) September 1, 2026

He eventually deleted it, in a hail of takedowns, but it was far too late to save face, even with this poor attempt at a cover-up.

These reactions to his glaring error truly captured the vibe.

1.

It might be because PMQs is on a Wednesday, just like it has been for the past 29 years Adam, you stupid twat. pic.twitter.com/qyUsMkrke4 — G.T (@gingerrtom) September 1, 2026

2.

It wasn’t even PMQs yesterday, but Andy Burnham spent 3.5 hours answering 125 questions. The usual hard right grifters started posting that Burnham “wasn’t answering any questions” less than halfway through the session, whilst he was literally answering questions in real time.… pic.twitter.com/w5PqZfg2ye — Sam (@SamCKx) September 2, 2026

3.

He is the thickest of the grifters. A hard won title. https://t.co/GtlV7VPkYx — MentalHealthMark (@MentalM91792) September 2, 2026

4.

This is amazing. https://t.co/iasYNjZ4SP — Asian Mum Riot (@asianmomriot) September 1, 2026

5.

6.

As most of us know PMQs is on a Wednesday. But here we have @EssexPR aka Adam Brooks with an extraordinary level of stupidity that has rendered me speechless.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Adam Brooks should be protected from himself 😂😂😂😂#PMQs pic.twitter.com/DtwXvUw1l8 — Alethea Bernard (@Tush27J) September 1, 2026

7.

8.

9.

You’ve changed your tune I see 🤣 Just own your stupidity cos we have all seen it. pic.twitter.com/mUQbpfujEx — SPR (@squeezpea) September 1, 2026

10.

Maybe you can forget what day it is but you certainly can't imagine you have watched PMQs, which you must have done here. If I didn't know any better I'd say you have made an arse of yourself being cross over something that never happened. Not like you eh?@EssexPR pic.twitter.com/Rl5Y0tbHpG — MrTibblesNewEra (@MrTibblesNewEra) September 1, 2026

11.

Brooks meant to schedule his tweet for tomorrow 😂 https://t.co/EksnqTRbTY — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) September 1, 2026

12.

I hope Reform snap Adam up, he’d be a great candidate for … Braintree! 🤣 https://t.co/AFTXHSShZm — i’ve never Bin to Clacton (@ShadowyPM) September 2, 2026

13.

I don't know who this Adam Brooks @EssexPR is, but he's astonishingly ignorant for someone pontificating on politics. Every A Level student of the subject knows when PMQs happens – and that it doesn't last for over three hours! https://t.co/gsYNmx3t7R — Moyra Grant (@moyra_grant) September 2, 2026

14.

Essex are not sending their best https://t.co/VUFog7amX3 — Khamsin (@ScreamAloud4) September 1, 2026

Sadly, for Essex PR at least, screenshots are forever.

He edited the tweet after he got dragged for saying it was the PMQS 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EgRIiEau0F — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) September 1, 2026

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