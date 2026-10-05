Entertainment HIGNFY nigel farage Richard ayoade
Just when we couldn’t possibly like Richard Ayoade any more he goes and says this about Nigel Farage on HIGNFY
Have I Got News For You was back on BBC1 on Friday for its 72nd – 72nd! – series.
And the even better news was that Richard Ayoade was in the guest host’s chair, and it didn’t get any better than this particular gag.
Richard Ayoade -In Essex, one local man tries to walk normally despite having a wedge of bank notes stuck up his arse.
#hignfy https://t.co/XAdZcJQJmv
— Mike H (@mikoh123) October 2, 2026
Bravo people!
And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.
Source @mikoh123