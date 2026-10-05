Entertainment HIGNFY nigel farage Richard ayoade

Just when we couldn’t possibly like Richard Ayoade any more he goes and says this about Nigel Farage on HIGNFY

John Plunkett. Updated October 5th, 2026

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Have I Got News For You was back on BBC1 on Friday for its 72nd – 72nd! – series.

And the even better news was that Richard Ayoade was in the guest host’s chair, and it didn’t get any better than this particular gag.

Bravo people!

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

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Source @mikoh123