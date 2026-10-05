Just when we couldn’t possibly like Richard Ayoade any more he goes and says this about Nigel Farage on HIGNFY

Entertainment HIGNFY nigel farage Richard ayoade

Have I Got News For You was back on BBC1 on Friday for its 72nd – 72nd! – series.

And the even better news was that Richard Ayoade was in the guest host’s chair, and it didn’t get any better than this particular gag.

Richard Ayoade -In Essex, one local man tries to walk normally despite having a wedge of bank notes stuck up his arse.

#hignfy https://t.co/XAdZcJQJmv — Mike H (@mikoh123) October 2, 2026

Bravo people!

And these people enjoyed it as much as we did.

1. @RichardAyoade has such superb comic timing.

Spent thirty minute giggling last night. 😊 — Havelock Road Brighton (@HavelockRoadBtn) October 3, 2026

5. I choked on my Malbec when this came on last night. 😂😂👏👏 — Deanog1976 (@TRAINSFLYWINE) October 3, 2026

7. Oh thank god they're back! — Ian Dingwall (@IanDingwall6) October 3, 2026

Source @mikoh123