Entertainment America new zealand

It’s taken a while to arrive but Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here – huzzah! – and you’ll either be super excited or left Arctic cold, probably (but not entirely) dependent on how old you are.

We mention it not because we’ve finally found an angle on which we can cling onto the bandwagon – the very thought! – but because this particular American gamer (got a lot of followers, by the looks of it) has the game to thank not only for a good time but because it finally alerted him to the existence of New Zealand.

Am I the only one who has never heard of New Zealand until this GTA6 stuff — Clix (@Clix) November 18, 2026

And the world had thoughts, lots of thoughts, and these people surely said it best.

1. Americans continue to prove they’re the dumbest people on the planet https://t.co/VtLIcKcljs — A LIGA CHAMPIONS (@JOSH___AOTEAROA) November 18, 2026

2. This is why you stay in school people 😂 — Magzy (@MAGZY) November 18, 2026

3. We are happy with this. We don't exist, carry on. Please and thank you. https://t.co/cNxtpAUh60 — Mother of Pitbulls (@Evie_B2) November 18, 2026

4. Plz tell me this is an engagement farm 🙏 — Pixelon (@ItsPixelonn) November 18, 2026

5. To be fair I had never heard of America until we won a cup named after it in yachting in 1987 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ohXtFfKi20 — Jezza the Loudmouth golfer (@goodlobster1) November 18, 2026

7. America's education system is abysmal in some states. — Name cannot be blank. (@slick2099) November 18, 2026

8. OH MY GOD WHAT DID I JUST READ https://t.co/Fs9idj4t1o — كس إمك شيكي تابيا (@FiliaSolis404) November 18, 2026

10. Please go back to not knowing we exist. https://t.co/xLAt7Io5nx — K 𓃵 (@115percentblue) November 18, 2026

11. It’s people like you who inspire me to stay in school — Jako (@JakoFNA) November 18, 2026

12. worst part is, is that he could be serious — uhh (@kpop8681) November 18, 2026

13. Yes it’s literally just you — Mason💙💛 (@masonyo25) November 18, 2026

Source @JOSH___AOTEAROA