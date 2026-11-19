Entertainment America new zealand
An American said he hadn’t heard of New Zealand until he played Grand Theft Auto 6 and the world responded as one
It’s taken a while to arrive but Grand Theft Auto 6 is finally here – huzzah! – and you’ll either be super excited or left Arctic cold, probably (but not entirely) dependent on how old you are.
We mention it not because we’ve finally found an angle on which we can cling onto the bandwagon – the very thought! – but because this particular American gamer (got a lot of followers, by the looks of it) has the game to thank not only for a good time but because it finally alerted him to the existence of New Zealand.
Am I the only one who has never heard of New Zealand until this GTA6 stuff
— Clix (@Clix) November 18, 2026
And the world had thoughts, lots of thoughts, and these people surely said it best.
Source @JOSH___AOTEAROA