News Abdul El-Sayed donald trump JD Vance
Abdul El-Sayed absolutely shredded JD Vance after the vice president called him “a weasel”, and people can only marvel at the Senate hopeful’s razor-sharp wit
We’re two weeks out from the US midterm elections, which will decide the fate of the rest of Donald Trump’s second term.
If the Democrats manage to win back the House and especially the Senate, then the opposition party can ostensibly grind Trump’s agenda to a halt – as well as launch investigations into the Trump administration’s historic levels of corruption.
So, as you can imagine, the Republicans are doing everything they can to hold onto power – from bribing voters to trying to blame the higher cost of fuel due to Trump’s Iran war on *checks notes* the Democrats.
This week, JD Vance turned his ire on Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, a charismatic campaigner whose punchy comebacks and viral campaign moments have made his a star over the last few months.
Vance on El-Sayed: You deserve better than a little weasel who should shut his mouth and show a little gratitude to the country that gave him everything https://t.co/S3lFbrTbxt
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2026
Campaigning in Michigan, Vance told the crowd: “You deserve better than a little weasel who should shut his mouth and show a little gratitude to the country that gave him everything.”
And you can bet Abdul had a strong response to the vice president’s slur.
El-Sayed: JD Vance called me a little weasel today. No, what you’re talking about is a fucking wolverine. https://t.co/pgycM6dG6q
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 15, 2026
He said:
“JD Vance called me a little weasel today. No, what you’re talking about is a fucking wolverine! You can take your buckeye and shove it somewhere else.
And people are raving about El-Sayed’s no-holds-barred response.