Donald Trump just promised every senior citizen in Texas $100 right before the midterm elections and people didn’t know whether to laugh or cry

Politics bribes donald trump healthcare

You get what you pay for. And in the case of Texas voters, they’re about to find out how much “over $100” gets them if they take Donald Trump up on his offer.

Trump continues to tour the country in a last ditch effort to get his Maga friends re-elected in the upcoming midterms so he can continue to abuse his unrestricted powers.

His latest stop was in Texas. As a part of his speech, Trump brought up his non-existent, decade old healthcare plan. This time, it came with a wrinkle: a crisp $100 bill.

Trump: We have located billions and billions of dollars that were supposed to be spent on improving medicare. Starting tomorrow, 20 million seniors on medicare will receive checks over $100 each… a lot of seniors in Texas. https://t.co/YxCZuGg3EW — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2026

Sure sounds like he’s just trying to pay for votes again, doesn’t it?

Twitter seems to think so.

1. Here's an Idea: instead of trying to buy votes, how about spending the money to improve Medicare as it was intended. https://t.co/73u0J6ToFh — The Possum Politic™ (@PossumPolitic) October 8, 2026

2. I’d love to see the actual accounting on where this money supposedly came from, because you don’t just misplace billions of dollars meant for medicare unless the entire system is completely compromised or somebody is lying through their teeth — Nicholas Merten 🇺🇸 (@NicholasMertenK) October 8, 2026

3. Ninety dollars. Woooo. Won't do much – every person on Medicare pays $202.90 per month for their part B premium – at the minimum – sucked directly out of their SS payment. He is incapable of telling the truth about ANYTHING. ANYTHING. — Lizzi Cochrane (@lizzicochrane) October 8, 2026

4. Fund the ACA and call it a day, grandpa. — Anna Baxter 🇺🇸✌🏻 (@MsAnnaBaxter) October 8, 2026

5. $100 doesn’t even cover one of the medications for a significant portion of seniors. It’s insulting. That barely covers a tank of gas. — Gilly 🐢✨ (@HgLoew) October 8, 2026

6. Billions and billions ??? Only $100? Rest in trumps pocket ??? — Retired Randy (@RetiredRainKing) October 8, 2026

7. And what are they going to do with this $100?? — Bob K 🇺🇸 (@EnsPulver1958) October 8, 2026

8. He’s the one that cut the funding! 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — Cork Off! (@CorkYou) October 8, 2026

9. $100 dollars once LMAO — Johnny AGI (@JohnnyAGI) October 8, 2026