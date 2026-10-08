Politics bribes donald trump healthcare
Donald Trump just promised every senior citizen in Texas $100 right before the midterm elections and people didn’t know whether to laugh or cry
You get what you pay for. And in the case of Texas voters, they’re about to find out how much “over $100” gets them if they take Donald Trump up on his offer.
Trump continues to tour the country in a last ditch effort to get his Maga friends re-elected in the upcoming midterms so he can continue to abuse his unrestricted powers.
His latest stop was in Texas. As a part of his speech, Trump brought up his non-existent, decade old healthcare plan. This time, it came with a wrinkle: a crisp $100 bill.
Trump: We have located billions and billions of dollars that were supposed to be spent on improving medicare. Starting tomorrow, 20 million seniors on medicare will receive checks over $100 each… a lot of seniors in Texas. https://t.co/YxCZuGg3EW
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2026
Sure sounds like he’s just trying to pay for votes again, doesn’t it?
Twitter seems to think so.