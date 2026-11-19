Life r/AskReddit

Having spent years battling with the Boomers, it seems Millennials have now turned their attention to the generation below them. Just look at what is being said about the ‘Gen Z stare‘.

However, not everyone born between 1981 and 1996 thinks that the younger folk are doing a bad job at life, especially in an increasingly difficult world.

They’ve been finding ways to sing their praises on the AskReddit page after freedone23 posed this question…

‘Millennials of Reddit, what is Gen Z doing better than we did, even if you hate admitting it?’

Lots of people chipped in with the ways Gen Z are winning, like these…

1. ‘Gen Z people hold managers and management accountable in a way that was unheard of for my generation and would have gotten most other generations terminated on the spot.’

–metalxslug

2. ‘They also seem to advocate for their own work-life balance better than previous generations. Taking all vacation days, going full no-contact at the end of each work day, etc.’

–zfowle

3. ‘I’m a HS teacher. Gen Z is kinder and less prone to bullying than my generation was. I don’t hate admitting that the kids are doing something better than people my age. It’s a good thing if we’re making progress.’

–EndoShota

4. ‘Hydration. They all have these tanker truck size water bottles. I graduated in 2008 and I don’t remember anybody carrying around a water bottle. I honestly don’t even really remember drinking water at school save for the odd time.’

–MelbaToast604

5. ‘Less drinking.’

–Liquidiationn

6. ‘Speaking up for what they think is right and calling out the BS. Keep it up.’

–Acceptable_Phase9712

7. ‘Not taking shitty dead-end jobs too seriously. “Oh no one wants to work anymore. For every five people we hire, we’re lucky to get one that stays longer than six months!” – said to me by a rep for a manufacturer my company uses, who also just explained to me that their floor runs on mandatory overtime, 50 hour work weeks minimum. Sounds like you’re working your staff too hard, probably for too little money.’

–addamsfamilyoracle

8. ‘Voting. Gen Z youth voter turnout is the highest it has been in over 100 years.’

–dan_carrigg

9. ‘Millennial here (1990): Gen Z is a lot more civic-minded at younger ages than most of my peers were. I’ve met so many Zoomers who are determined to make a positive change in society, and while I’m a bit jaded nowadays, it’s looking like they’re actually succeeding. I am so, so happy to see it. I have also seen more and more Zoomers who are actively trying to reduce screen time and return to analog activities. Bricking their phones, going grayscale, then picking up actual books, and meeting up with friends in person. Also, their approach to workplace culture and work-life balance – they don’t give a shit about some fuckass job! They’re not going to sacrifice their quality of life over some shitty shirt-folding job. God, I love it. I’m rooting for you guys! (Please don’t call me “unc.”)’

–TheNewThirteen

10. ‘Calling tramp stamps ‘cake toppers’ is up there.’

–Ranoutofoptions7

11. ‘Fitness, despite all the controversy with steroids and peptides Gen Z is very locked in to their health.’

–JusticeWarner