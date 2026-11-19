Somebody asked Millennials about things Gen Z is ‘doing better than we did, even if you hate admitting it?’ – 21 ways the kids are alright
Having spent years battling with the Boomers, it seems Millennials have now turned their attention to the generation below them. Just look at what is being said about the ‘Gen Z stare‘.
However, not everyone born between 1981 and 1996 thinks that the younger folk are doing a bad job at life, especially in an increasingly difficult world.
They’ve been finding ways to sing their praises on the AskReddit page after freedone23 posed this question…
‘Millennials of Reddit, what is Gen Z doing better than we did, even if you hate admitting it?’
Lots of people chipped in with the ways Gen Z are winning, like these…