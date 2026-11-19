Politics donald trump douglas macarthur
Donald Trump publicly pleaded for a historic military honour and got dishonourably discharged in the replies
The Gold Baton is a prestigious military honor awarded to the most respected military members who served in combat.
The golden toilet is where Donald Trump excretes the latest McDonald’s happy meal he consumed.
Never the twain shall meet.
But that doesn’t mean the President didn’t try to beg his way into the honor at a luncheon at Malacañang Palace in Manila, where he openly pined for the award.
🚨 UNBELIEVABLE! Trump hears that General MacArthur was awarded a gold baton and the rank of Field Marshal in the Philippine Army — and immediately asks why HE can’t have the same honor.
“I mean, why the hell shouldn’t I get that?”
Seriously, does this man think every historic honor should be handed to him just for showing up? 🙄
— News to Remember (@allchronology) November 18, 2026
The award had previously been awarded to World War II Gen. Douglas MacArthur, because he, ya know, actually served in the military and contributed mightily to the historical ties between the United States and the Philippines.
There was no end to the face palming in the replies.