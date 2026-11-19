Politics donald trump douglas macarthur

The Gold Baton is a prestigious military honor awarded to the most respected military members who served in combat.

The golden toilet is where Donald Trump excretes the latest McDonald’s happy meal he consumed.

Never the twain shall meet.

But that doesn’t mean the President didn’t try to beg his way into the honor at a luncheon at Malacañang Palace in Manila, where he openly pined for the award.

🚨 UNBELIEVABLE! Trump hears that General MacArthur was awarded a gold baton and the rank of Field Marshal in the Philippine Army — and immediately asks why HE can’t have the same honor. “I mean, why the hell shouldn’t I get that?” Seriously, does this man think every historic honor should be handed to him just for showing up? 🙄 — News to Remember (@allchronology) November 18, 2026

The award had previously been awarded to World War II Gen. Douglas MacArthur, because he, ya know, actually served in the military and contributed mightily to the historical ties between the United States and the Philippines.

There was no end to the face palming in the replies.

1. Don't you have to serve in the military Donald "Bone Spurs" Trump? Trump doesn't get the fact that he isn't eligible for every award on the planet. He is such an embarrassment to our country. — Linda (@Crackerthe4th) November 18, 2026

2. Trump is the sickest narcissist imaginable. Everything he hears or sees immediately gets converted into something about HIM! He is unbelievably pathetic. — Alice (@BelMex9) November 18, 2026

3. Because MacArthur served his country dumBass. File your bone spurs off, go serve our country, then come back and ask for gold baton. — No Gods No Grifters (@xalvynn) November 18, 2026

4. Somebody run to the dollar store and get Trump a gold baton already so he stops whining. Geez. — The Possum Politic™ (@PossumPolitic) November 18, 2026

5. Every time this man travels overseas, I find myself wondering the same thing: How much is he going to embarrass our country this time? https://t.co/Cmqd4QmKk9 — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) November 18, 2026

6. Bonespur at it again https://t.co/2LyIxhvGAf — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) November 18, 2026

7. The king of participation trophies! https://t.co/FpMAkHOScy — PAPPY BEST (@pappybest) November 18, 2026

8. Better question: why should you https://t.co/DpWqVgN8nC — grazieroma (@Corederoma121) November 18, 2026