News Artificial Intelligence Marco rubio

The trained mice in the Trump Administration will do anything for their piece of cheese.

The most recent example comes courtesy of the President trying to force the term “super intelligence” on the rest of the world.

Trump: "The White House considers anyone that uses the term, ‘Artificial Intelligence,’ as opposed to the highly accepted new and more accurate term, ‘Super Intelligence,’ THE ENEMY! President DONALD J. TRUMP" https://t.co/9BeIZd6FtX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 8, 2026

It’s perfectly in line with his toddler mentality to change a widely accepted term to sound more… powerful? White? American?

In any case, the term is not catching on anywhere. At all.

And yet, it’s very clear who is still scared of the big bad orange man in the White House, because they are still trying to use the term in casual conversation.

Or in the case of national security risks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio is clearly at the front of the boot licking line in front of Trump, because he was asked about the disturbing trend of major communications breakdowns in technology across America recently and took time out of his answer to clearly enunciate and force the term SI instead of AI.

Q: Did artificial intelligence play a role in some of these issues? RUBIO: In terms of the role that that that SI might have played in it, I don’t want to speculate on it https://t.co/N12bHBmMoa — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2026

Everyone on Twitter was embarrassed for Rubio, Trump, America, and a host of other lost causes.

1. Hot tip: The moment someone says “SI,” you can stop listening to anything else they say https://t.co/Um84bqCnB5 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 18, 2026

2. Calling it SI is the funniest humiliation ritual. These are grown men. https://t.co/QVKM8S8DzV — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) November 18, 2026

3. Embarrassing that he had to say "SI" because of his master. — Celastine (@Celastine01) November 18, 2026

4. Whenever I see a grown man saying "SI," I just have to laugh because it means that they traded in their brain and their balls for a red hat made in China. And nothing else. If shit goes sideways, do you think trump has their backs? Nope. He will roll them under the bus faster… — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 18, 2026

5. If any journalist starts calling it SI , I will unsubscribe from their publication! — ☘️ JohnJoe (@johnjoe) November 18, 2026

6. I laugh Everytime I hear SI because these goofballs are the only ones saying it — Knoxie (@KnoxieLuv) November 18, 2026

7. I guess you have to keep calling AI SI in order to stay in the Trump boot licking club — DoJo (@JonesDon07green) November 18, 2026