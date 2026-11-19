Politics donald trump mark carney
Donald Trump with his eyes shut was already good but the real-time contrast with Mark Carney was next level
When Donald Trump wasn’t cosying up to his ‘friend’ Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in China he took time out to rest his eyes wherever he could.
Specifically at this particular moment when he appeared to be enjoying a bit of shut eye during a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping no less, in full view of the watching world.
And it wasn’t just what Trump looked like – well, it was – but it was also the real-time contrast with Canadian premier Mark Carney that took it all the way to the next level and beyond.
EMBARRASSING on the world stage: Donald Trump falls asleep during the APEC summit in China https://t.co/yTmBWYIHxh
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2026
Maybe it was just a long blink, right? But whatever the truth, it was a moment that wasn’t lost on anyone.