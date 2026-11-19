Politics donald trump mark carney

When Donald Trump wasn’t cosying up to his ‘friend’ Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit in China he took time out to rest his eyes wherever he could.

Specifically at this particular moment when he appeared to be enjoying a bit of shut eye during a speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping no less, in full view of the watching world.

And it wasn’t just what Trump looked like – well, it was – but it was also the real-time contrast with Canadian premier Mark Carney that took it all the way to the next level and beyond.

EMBARRASSING on the world stage: Donald Trump falls asleep during the APEC summit in China https://t.co/yTmBWYIHxh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 19, 2026

Maybe it was just a long blink, right? But whatever the truth, it was a moment that wasn’t lost on anyone.

1. To be fair – he’s way more embarrassing when he’s awake. — Disagree to Agree 🇨🇦 (@OCanada1867) November 19, 2026

2. Canadian leadership versus American leadership pic.twitter.com/bvsl6g0neD — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 19, 2026

3. The world is laughing at him. https://t.co/ZyJXywfmKl — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) November 19, 2026

4. Someone taking notes, another taking nods. pic.twitter.com/3OzGNmZcSP — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) November 19, 2026

5. Naptime was also my favorite time of international economic trade kindergarten! https://t.co/LHuYM9ThWS — AntifaPuddin’Pop (@Andie00471) November 19, 2026

6. Trump passed out asleep vs Carney taking notes. No wonder the World considers Carney the de facto leader now. pic.twitter.com/BqbnnTN3X9 — Morgan Cameron Ross (@Morgan_C_Ross) November 19, 2026