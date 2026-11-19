Life America r/CasualUK

As global culture becomes increasingly homogenised, there are fewer and fewer points of difference in the lives of people in different countries. And that is all the more true for Britain and America, who already share many of the same touchstones.

However, there are still some things we do over here which surprise and delight them, and, rather fascinatingly, those things seem a bit boring to us.

Over on the CasualUK subreddit, user Suspicious_Edge8004 posted this…

‘Mundane things to share with Americans’

Not just that, fortunately, because here comes the all-important context.

‘I’m currently on a solo holiday to the US, having survived the Microsoft and FAA outages I’ve entertained myself by telling random Americans really mundane things about the UK. ‘Every time it’s resulted in them being truly amazed and interested and it’s left me feeling like a far off mystical traveller. ‘Topics already covered: 1. The TV License

2. How you get a bus pass when you’re old

3. How it’s freezing in the UK at the moment

4. The London ULEZ zone

5. Pub etiquette and how you don’t stand in a single file line

6. It’s perfectly acceptable – no expected to take the piss out of the royal family, if not definitely the Prime Minister.

7. What taking the piss means ‘Do my fellow Brits have any other boring yet amazing subjects I can amaze our transatlantic cousins with next before I return?’

And yes, they absolutely did. Check out these suggestions…

1. ‘I live in the US now and Mr Blobby is one of my favourites to expose Americans to. The best response so far has been “wow, what is wrong with you guys?”‘

–RamblingWolf

2. ‘My American friends found the naming and designs of road crossings very funny. ‘Zebra, pelican, toucan, puffin, pegasus etc. And the defunct panda.’

–musicevie

3. ‘I remember some American friends being astounded that Christmas crackers are actual real things that we have at Christmas, not something made up for Harry Potter.’

–FinalEgg9

4. ‘Show them place names written down and ask them to try and pronounce then. It gets really fun when places are spelt similarly but pronounced completely different. Slough and Loughborough are good starters.’

–OffWhiteBruceForsyth

5. ‘Tell them that, disappointingly, Clitheroe is not pronounced clit hero.’

–Izuzu__

6. ‘Telling them that English isn’t the only language in the UK but also Welsh, Gaelic, Scots, Irish, Cornish, I’m probably missing some, but when I visited America they didn’t believe me (because it’s rarely represented in international media). ‘I also lied to them and had some people convinced that it was normal for British people to refer to the Queen as “Grandma” because we see her as the grandmother of the nation.’

–WanderoftheAshes

7. ‘Pantomime dames. Well, panto in general but dames being traditional kids entertainment (and all the double entendres) is especially alien to them.’

–BellisPer

8. ‘The regional variation for the name of a ball of bread, along with the fierce loyalty people have to their name for the ball of bread.’

–Miketroglycerin

9. ‘They are seemingly aghast that we don’t all have air conditioning, but many of our homes are unsuitable, either because of age, or because they’re listed. ‘Also I’ve had an American in my mentions yesterday insisting that Brits “don’t even bother to invest in hot water tanks for potable water” and I tried to explain the concept of kettles to them, but they seemed very confused, generally.’

–protopigeon

10. ‘Tax is already included when you go to pay for something.’

–cpmb82

11. ‘The footpath network. They genuinely have nothing comparable.’

–WalkingCloud