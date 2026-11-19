People have been sharing the most mundane things about living in Britain that blow the mind of Americans – 23 transatlantic jaw droppers
As global culture becomes increasingly homogenised, there are fewer and fewer points of difference in the lives of people in different countries. And that is all the more true for Britain and America, who already share many of the same touchstones.
However, there are still some things we do over here which surprise and delight them, and, rather fascinatingly, those things seem a bit boring to us.
Over on the CasualUK subreddit, user Suspicious_Edge8004 posted this…
‘Mundane things to share with Americans’
Not just that, fortunately, because here comes the all-important context.
‘I’m currently on a solo holiday to the US, having survived the Microsoft and FAA outages I’ve entertained myself by telling random Americans really mundane things about the UK.
‘Every time it’s resulted in them being truly amazed and interested and it’s left me feeling like a far off mystical traveller.
‘Topics already covered:
1. The TV License
2. How you get a bus pass when you’re old
3. How it’s freezing in the UK at the moment
4. The London ULEZ zone
5. Pub etiquette and how you don’t stand in a single file line
6. It’s perfectly acceptable – no expected to take the piss out of the royal family, if not definitely the Prime Minister.
7. What taking the piss means
‘Do my fellow Brits have any other boring yet amazing subjects I can amaze our transatlantic cousins with next before I return?’
And yes, they absolutely did. Check out these suggestions…