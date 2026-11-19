This woman’s rant at restaurants that don’t give you a menu is both hilarious and spectacularly on-point
There appears to be an increasing trend in restaurants that instead of giving you a menu they point you towards a QR code instead.
And not only that, some of them expect you to order – and pay – on your phone, although they do still bring the food to your table (well, we hope they do).
We say all this after this woman’s rant at restaurants that do just that just went wildly viral, because it’s both hilarious and spectacularly on-point.
This woman is intelligently funny 😂😂 https://t.co/9OOaYN27Jk
— Àgbà John Doe (@jon_d_doe) November 18, 2026
Amen to that! And all these people loved it as much as we did.