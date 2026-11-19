Life restaurants

There appears to be an increasing trend in restaurants that instead of giving you a menu they point you towards a QR code instead.

And not only that, some of them expect you to order – and pay – on your phone, although they do still bring the food to your table (well, we hope they do).

We say all this after this woman’s rant at restaurants that do just that just went wildly viral, because it’s both hilarious and spectacularly on-point.

This woman is intelligently funny 😂😂 https://t.co/9OOaYN27Jk — Àgbà John Doe (@jon_d_doe) November 18, 2026

Amen to that! And all these people loved it as much as we did.

1. ok, I LOVE her

pic.twitter.com/1bvFbKB0Bw — Melissa Wong (@Melissa_WongMT) November 18, 2026

2. She’s 100 % correct! I hate this sh!t. https://t.co/wZRYT5qGXE — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) November 19, 2026

3. Oh I love this too much. That accent. Lol pic.twitter.com/UKBa9I8JG8 — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) November 18, 2026

4. She actually spoke the truth with a sprinkle of sarcasm 😂 — 🌟💥THE FIBO.🌟💥 (@LagosWithTunde) November 18, 2026

5. Every person that owns a restaurant needs to watch this, take it to heart, and print the damn menus. — cryptid (@wetyeti01) November 18, 2026

6. Funny rant about QR codes in restaurants instead of paper menus. “I came here to eat not hack into the pentagon.” 🤣😂 https://t.co/Lqq94Z1d4H — Edward Dowd (@DowdEdward) November 19, 2026