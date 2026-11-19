Entertainment funny tracey ullman
This brilliant Tracey Ullman ‘sex pest’ sketch just went viral on Twitter and it feels like it’s get more relevant by the day
We’ve always been big fans of Tracey Ullman, all the way back to when she was on Three of a Kind with Lenny Henry and David Copperfield (no, not that one). Yes, we are that old.
This rather more recent sketch has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will become rapidly apparent, and it feels like it gets more relevant with the day right now.
“Have you recently been outed as a s*x pest?”
I obviously can’t say for sure who was the inspiration behind this sketch from series three of Tracey Ullman’s Show (2016 – 2018), but I can certainly shadow a guess!
She really is bloody good, don’t you think?
By the way, did you know that The Simpsons began life as a series of animated shorts that were broadcast between sketches on The Tracey Ullman Show, way back in 1987.
— James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) November 19, 2026
Bravo, Tracey Ullman!
And these people loved it as much as we did.
H/T @JamesAHogg2