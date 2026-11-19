Entertainment funny tracey ullman

We’ve always been big fans of Tracey Ullman, all the way back to when she was on Three of a Kind with Lenny Henry and David Copperfield (no, not that one). Yes, we are that old.

This rather more recent sketch has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons that will become rapidly apparent, and it feels like it gets more relevant with the day right now.

“Have you recently been outed as a s*x pest?” I obviously can’t say for sure who was the inspiration behind this sketch from series three of Tracey Ullman’s Show (2016 – 2018), but I can certainly shadow a guess! She really is bloody good, don’t you think? By the way, did you know that The Simpsons began life as a series of animated shorts that were broadcast between sketches on The Tracey Ullman Show, way back in 1987. — James Hogg (@JamesAHogg2) November 19, 2026

Bravo, Tracey Ullman!

And these people loved it as much as we did.

2. Thought her show, coming back after all these years to the Beeb, was very underrated. — Where’s Me Washboard. (@Manterik) November 19, 2026

3. Tracey Ullman is eternally brilliant. — The Marin County Book Review (@SevereCritic) November 19, 2026

4. This feels relevant. How to turn an abuser into a "sex addict" so you're not responsible for your actions. Tracey Ullman's show from 2018 https://t.co/11qtx5c2Xe — Meirion Jones (@MeirionTweets) November 19, 2026

5. The sketch she did of police questioning a guy who’d been mugged and asking him what he was wearing is pure genius — Gill 💙 🌹 (@GillMMcN) November 19, 2026

6. Tracey Breaks The News is one of the most underrated shows out there – fantastic stuff and the @bbc can't even be arsed to put it on iplayer. Ridiculous. — Lee Bee 24988 🟩⬜🟪🏳️‍🌈☂️ (@bennite75) November 19, 2026

7. That's fabulous thanks. She absolutely nails it 😂 — Danny McInnes (@mcinnes_danny) November 19, 2026

H/T @JamesAHogg2