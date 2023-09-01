23 fabulously funny times people didn’t know who they were talking to and the second hand embarrassment is everything

Life

It’s always embarrassing when you find out midway through an exchange that you had no idea exactly who you were talking to.

And it’s even more embarrassing – humiliating, even – if you find this out moments after you’ve been particular pompous, entitled, or just plain rude (fingers crossed this hasn’t applied to us).

But for everyone else it makes for a very funny and supremely satisfying read.

The corner of Reddit called ‘don’t you know who I am’ collects these very exchanges, and here are 23 of the very best.

1.

(via)

2.

(via)

3.

(via)

4.

(via)

5.

(via)

6.

(via)

7.

(via)

8.

(via)

9.

(via)

10.

(via)

11.

(via)

12.

(via)