Lee Anderson issued a St George’s Day ‘trigger warning’ and was mocked into next year – 13 favourite takedowns

Lee Anderson, the former Conservative Party deputy chair turned Reform UK’s first (and only) MP, is super-excited today because it’s his favourite day of the year. It’s St George’s Day! Woo-hoo!

So he took time out from his busy schedule to share a video on Twitter, taking aim at what he would probably call the wokerati if only he could spell it (although, as you’re about to see, spelling is no barrier for Lee Anderson).

Trigger Warning. If you are a Guardian reading, advacado eating, Palestinian flag waving, Eddie Izzard supporting Vegan then this clip is probably not for your consumption. Happy St George’s Day! pic.twitter.com/qfqKewq3Il — Lee Anderson MP (@LeeAndersonMP_) April 23, 2024

And if you’re thinking it was ripe for mockery, you’d be absolutely right. These 13 people surely said it best.

1.

Lee, I’m just playing devil’s advacado here: but wasn’t St George from Palestine, where they eat a lot of avocados? https://t.co/5yrAEQYE3t — HENRY MORRIS (@mrhenrymorris) April 23, 2024

2.

Dressed like a toddler at a wedding https://t.co/0rhNZRSsHh — Joe Barton (@JoeBarton_) April 23, 2024

3.

4.

‘Advacado’ Spare us the lectures about patriotism until you can master the language you fucking dunce https://t.co/87zH465EKG — Sean (@shornKOOMINS) April 23, 2024

5.

Trigger Warning St George is also the patron saint of Palestinian Christianshttps://t.co/iPfgsCiqtZ — Russell England (@RussellEngland) April 23, 2024

6.

You’d have deported St George you fucking clown. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) April 23, 2024

7.