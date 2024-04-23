This clip of Jennifer Lopez strutting around with a cane prompted some very funny lookalikes – 13 dead ringers

Celebrity Jennifer lopez

We have to confess the last time we paid close attention to Jennifer Lopez’s career was when she starred alongside George Clooney in Out of Sight (and what a film that is!).

But a quick check tells us the singer, actor and much else besides is about to head off on her fifth tour on the back of her ninth album, which presumably explains why this particular clip went viral.

And the clip of J-Lo strutting her stuff went viral, even more so when people started making not entirely flattering (but very funny) comparisons and these people surely said it best.

1.

Grandpa Joe when Charlie shows him the golden ticket: https://t.co/2Vb5OcutEh — Pikza Hot (@ArrozYUnGandul) April 22, 2024

2.

Gandalf entering Théoden’s hall and getting to keep his staff: pic.twitter.com/pihIVlUtwg — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) April 22, 2024

3.

now why is she dancing like that one hotel employee next to the pool? https://t.co/4HatMMMjhU — homosexual court jester (@sweatpantspapi) April 22, 2024

4.

5.

I’ve seen a nitty on Acton high street do the exact same thing. https://t.co/E9TLFc3S6k — Hate Account (@IGoBySJ) April 22, 2024

6.

Frasier: I’m going on another blind date

Niles: I’m in love with Daphne

Martin: pic.twitter.com/E7o6WsElLi — catalina (@fiImaker) April 22, 2024

7.

Me entertaining my cat after a bottle of Pinot Grigio at 2 AM on a Sunday: pic.twitter.com/o1qBKZl6CM — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) April 22, 2024

8.

Give a random Jamaican man 3 cups of rum and he will show u better moves than this https://t.co/LrBcbY11Yo — Chrissy (@Chrissy__Dee) April 22, 2024

9.

Me when I find a good stick outside https://t.co/yAaSyTlxvZ — anti American cheese (@worldw4rzee) April 23, 2024

10.

The last scene of The Usual Suspects if it was a musical pic.twitter.com/uwvssyZ7lB — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) April 22, 2024

11.

There’s a phara at some taxi rank right now doing it for free ☹️ https://t.co/x5ZbDKDLY2 — Sbo✨ (@RakgadiKoolKat) April 22, 2024

12.

Frederick Chilton walking around after Abel Gideon took out his organs: https://t.co/nflt07DMke — Jessi (@takiawase_) April 22, 2024

13.

gene wilder in willy wonka pic.twitter.com/qJDxY3s43A — troy (@B0Y_TR0Y) April 21, 2024

Source @ChelseaStanler