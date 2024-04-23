Zero Hour’s brilliant campaign ad ‘What has nature ever done for us?’ expertly tips the hat to that Monty Python sketch

News environment

Campaign group Zero Hour is pushing to get support for the Climate and Nature Bill, which would see the creation of an Assembly to advise the Government on the best strategy to achieve crucial climate and nature targets.

The Bill, sponsored by Labour’s Alex Sobel, is at the second reading stage in the Commons, with a long way to go.

With the need for funding and public awareness in mind, Zero Hour has produced a very clever promo, with a nod to a very famous comedy clip.

“What has nature ever done for us?” Apart from the air we breathe, the food we eat, making us healthier—what has #nature ever done for us? Help us celebrate nature this #EarthDay by sharing our new #CANBill video. Take action at https://t.co/izjGjGeQk9… pic.twitter.com/26zW11l7ax — Zero Hour (@zerohour_uk) April 22, 2024

It was shared by environment activist, naturalist and TV presenter, Chris Packham.

But seriously , what has nature ever done for us ? You know , apart from the air we breathe , the food we eat , making us healthier . . . Brilliant new ad from @zerohour_uk to promote their Climate & Nature Bill campaign , take action at https://t.co/wKiNkqgGsn#EarthDay pic.twitter.com/DCBDxEJILL — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) April 22, 2024

Twitter/X gave it a massive thumbs up.

I endorse this message 100% especially the coriander! https://t.co/kZW33vrAQZ — Urbanponds101 (@urbanponds101) April 23, 2024

Nail. Head. Hit. Brilliant. — Alan Davies (@AlanDaviesbirds) April 23, 2024

Nothing like a touch of humour for getting the point across. https://t.co/PaeYUaukCW — Little,KP (@LittleKPQuotes) April 22, 2024

This is brilliant

Alas, it seems to be forced into ‘helping’ with the sanitation too! https://t.co/J3FOOa86ap — Frag Last (@fraglast) April 22, 2024

This advert is brilliant – reminds us all about the power of nature and one of the greatest films of all time. https://t.co/Zhxcu7Dwkw — Chris Cutforth (@chriscutforth1) April 23, 2024

Brilliant! Well done, guys. Gives me hope that maybe, just maybe, there are more people that care than those that don't — Les Wylde (@LSWylde) April 22, 2024

We can’t solve the climate crisis without saving our key ecosystems, restoring habitats, and protecting our much beloved species. This #EarthDay I'm proud to back @zerohour_uk’s #CANBill and help put nature on the road to recovery. https://t.co/wkw4NxsLQj — Olivia Blake MP (@_OliviaBlake) April 22, 2024

Genius — Tom Naysmith (@tanaysmith) April 22, 2024

It was very fitting that this account endorsed the message.

In homage to #MontyPython, our friends at @zerohour_uk have launched their new film, “What has nature ever done for us?” Join the call for urgent action to protect nature this #EarthDay and share this #CANBill video. Take action at https://t.co/O0eAOysVy9 pic.twitter.com/wbtxeRK1Dr — Monty Python (@montypython) April 22, 2024

You can find out more about Zero Hour and their campaigns via their website.

Because we’re all thinking about it now, here’s Monty Python‘s inspirational classic scene.

Source Zero Hour Image Screengrab