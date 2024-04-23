News environment

Zero Hour’s brilliant campaign ad ‘What has nature ever done for us?’ expertly tips the hat to that Monty Python sketch

Oonagh Keating. Updated April 23rd, 2024

Campaign group Zero Hour is pushing to get support for the Climate and Nature Bill, which would see the creation of an Assembly to advise the Government on the best strategy to achieve crucial climate and nature targets.

The Bill, sponsored by Labour’s Alex Sobel, is at the second reading stage in the Commons, with a long way to go.

With the need for funding and public awareness in mind, Zero Hour has produced a very clever promo, with a nod to a very famous comedy clip.

It was shared by environment activist, naturalist and TV presenter, Chris Packham.

Twitter/X gave it a massive thumbs up.

It was very fitting that this account endorsed the message.

You can find out more about Zero Hour and their campaigns via their website.

Because we’re all thinking about it now, here’s Monty Python‘s inspirational classic scene.

