Rob Rinder’s takedown of the schools minister over our crumbling schools was simply magnificent

In a further unfortunate sign of the way we live now, the return to schools after the summer break will be nothing of the sort for many pupils after it turned out their school buildings are in danger of crumbling around their ears.

The government was keen to point out that it was, of course, not the fault of the people who have been governing for the last 13 years and blew a whole in the school building programme when they came to power all those years ago.

When the Tories came to power in 2010 they scrapped some 700 school building projects and cancelled plans to renovate or rebuild some 250 others. Undoubtedly that has absolutely nothing to do with this current "crumbling school" crisis because nothing is ever their fault. pic.twitter.com/kIxsazpW0T — Otto English (@Otto_English) September 1, 2023

Not only that, the government also tried not to tell us which schools they were worried about crumbling.

Yeah, I’m not sure “Hi parents, lots of schools might be about to collapse on your kids’ heads but we won’t tell you which ones – wait and see!” was ever going to fly. pic.twitter.com/oTP34NYwMB — Brendan May (@bmay) September 1, 2023

Anyway, we mention all this because schools minister Nick Gibb was on Good Morning Britain today to try to explain the whole thing away, and presenter Rob Rinder was having none of it.

And it’s a most magnificent and supremely satisfying watch. Not that it’ll keep any schools up, mind.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb crumbles under cross examination from former judge Rob Rinder pic.twitter.com/WciCEk2Xnj — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) September 1, 2023

Nick Gibb joins the long list of Tories you’ve never heard of until you see them getting their arse handed to them on TV https://t.co/VabmntiOmo — Jay Motty (@JayMotty) September 1, 2023

Rob Rinder soul destroying education minister Nick Gibb Catches him out in a massive lie about our crumbling schools of which little Nicky claims he can’t remember Sack em all, bloody disgrace #ToryGaslighting #GeneralElectionNow pic.twitter.com/msCn9SNhO6 — kerry ✊💙Save Our NHS (@hewitson10) September 1, 2023

And here are just a few of the things people said about it.

N Gibb – see me.

Source Twitter @SaulStaniforth