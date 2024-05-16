Politics donald trump

Former Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci called Nigel Farage a human wrecking ball – 11 smashing reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 16th, 2024

According to Nigel Farage, he’s been offered an exciting job with Donald Trump. He told Julia Hartley-Brewer that there’s a ‘firm job offer’ on the table, connected to Trump’s re-election campaign.

What could he be about to take on? Tie chooser? Milk-shake tester? Gentleman Usher of the Privy Chamber?

Who knows?

As Farage is the man who said French police told him he’d probably been the victim of an assassination attempt because his wheel nuts were loose (not a euphemism), when they insist they said no such thing, we don’t even know if there’s a job in the first place.

When Robert Peston interviewed Anthony Scaramucci, whose 10 days as White House Director of Communications makes Liz Truss‘s brief stint look Thatcheresque, he asked him about Farage’s comment.

‘The Mooch’ didn’t mince his words.

“This is another human wrecking ball sort of a disaster kind of person.”

“I don’t know what he’s capable of doing but I’m not a fan.”

We’re not sure whether Peston was laughing because if he didn’t he’d cry. If so …relatable.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Of course, this might mean the UK is stuck with him.

READ MORE

Nigel Farage asked why farmers were protesting outside Parliament and the nation replied as one

Source Peston Image Screengrab, Screengrab