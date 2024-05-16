Former Trump ally Anthony Scaramucci called Nigel Farage a human wrecking ball – 11 smashing reactions

Politics donald trump

According to Nigel Farage, he’s been offered an exciting job with Donald Trump. He told Julia Hartley-Brewer that there’s a ‘firm job offer’ on the table, connected to Trump’s re-election campaign.

What could he be about to take on? Tie chooser? Milk-shake tester? Gentleman Usher of the Privy Chamber?

Who knows?

As Farage is the man who said French police told him he’d probably been the victim of an assassination attempt because his wheel nuts were loose (not a euphemism), when they insist they said no such thing, we don’t even know if there’s a job in the first place.

This is the first time I have ever, ever wished for Nigel Farage to succeed. Will Trump set aside a granny annexe for his besty at Mar-a-Largo?https://t.co/DBgaHEtKOv — Not Him (nor the other one) (@HectorTheHog) May 13, 2024

When Robert Peston interviewed Anthony Scaramucci, whose 10 days as White House Director of Communications makes Liz Truss‘s brief stint look Thatcheresque, he asked him about Farage’s comment.

‘The Mooch’ didn’t mince his words.

“With Nigel Farage I would say, can we leave him on your side of the pond?” Former White House Communications Director @Scaramucci describes Nigel Farage as a ‘human wrecking ball’ who would be disastrous working for Donald Trump#Peston pic.twitter.com/Qfip1gvsWe — Peston (@itvpeston) May 15, 2024

“This is another human wrecking ball sort of a disaster kind of person.” “I don’t know what he’s capable of doing but I’m not a fan.”

We’re not sure whether Peston was laughing because if he didn’t he’d cry. If so …relatable.

Farage is perfect for Trump; tyrants need sycophants. https://t.co/1jnL6lmTvH — Jessica Simor KC (@JMPSimor) May 16, 2024

Official Cellmate of the Prisoner President? https://t.co/nc8FYwVKM6 — Trumpton (@Trump_ton) May 16, 2024

No, no, no, Mr Scaramucci, we insist! Please do take him. PLEASE! — John Kaukis (@johnkaukis) May 16, 2024

Scaramucci characterising Nigel Farage as a “human wrecking ball” that he wants to stay on our side of the pond… was perfectly apt. pic.twitter.com/RkiZAh7hPX — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) May 16, 2024

Anthony Scaramucci’s reaction to Nigel Farage going to work for Trump Another human wrecking device, a trauma device, an IED!

pic.twitter.com/T3qFbsMxjE — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) May 16, 2024

He’s not bloody wrong https://t.co/pmsidzpggg — Martin Harris (@MartinHarris15) May 16, 2024

He's got the measure of him https://t.co/Wyr5wy5DYP — AngusthewarriorDonkey (@ATwarriordonkey) May 16, 2024

What did I say a few weeks ago? Farage will be off for USA to hang on the coat tails of Trump. https://t.co/4Zdr3Dscfp — Sharon (@K4rmaRules) May 16, 2024

Thin skinned Nigel Farage is going to run off to the Tories now to demand they impose sanctions on Scaramucci – and they’ll jump to his demands One thing Farage has in common with Trump. Both have extremely fragile egos and are likely to explode with rage at any mild criticism — Tories #ZeroSeats (@Nikhedonia11) May 15, 2024

He did say he'd leave the country if Brexit failed and it has failed spectacularly. — Phaedrus #FBPE (@Phaedrus_1) May 15, 2024

Of course, this might mean the UK is stuck with him.

Bollocks! Even the Americans have sussed Farage out damn it‍♂️ https://t.co/MIPPgxzYdR — Kevin (@AkamKevin) May 15, 2024

Source Peston Image Screengrab, Screengrab