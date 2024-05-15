This NFL star’s speech at a graduation ceremony was a mindblowing testament to misogyny

Celebrity sexism

Kansas City Chiefs star Harrison Butker was given the honour of making the commencement address at a graduation ceremony in the Benedictine College in Kansas last week.

The conservative Catholic put on a display of bigotry usually reserved for a Fox News opener or a Telegraph op ed, and it’s put the 28-year-old into the spotlight in a way his kicking stats haven’t been able to achieve.

You can watch the full speech here, if you want to put yourself through it, but the edited lowlights include –

Criticism of ‘growing support for degenerate values in culture and media’. Accusing the Biden administration of ‘pushing dangerous gender ideologies’. The importance of ‘preaching hard truths about accepting your lane and staying in it.’ Calling out Pride Month as being dedicated to sin.

A section of his speech on the role of women has gone viral after being shared online. Brace yourself for some full-throated misogyny.

What in the Handmaid’s Tale just happened?

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.” “My beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.” “It cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker.”

TikTok users were gobsmacked.

How did they just sit there silently? I would’ve been booing SOOO loud, this is outrageous.

Her life didn’t begin until she became a wife?? I am surprised he called her by her name and didn’t just refer to her as Mrs. Harrison Butker or mother.

Me sitting here with a Ph.D rolling my eyes with all my titles

The astonishing clip turned up on Twitter/X, too, where it got an equally poor reception.

Oh Harrison… Butker just made a complete misogynistic ass out of himself. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/LvCbLJJ7n5 — TxFtbllGamGam♥️ (@StacieCamp43838) May 14, 2024

oh my god…… well. wow. yikes. pic.twitter.com/YWbJnHFXCg — bethany ♡ tortured poet (@corneliastagain) May 14, 2024

Harrison Butker, a dude I had never heard of until today, did a bang-up job of becoming one of the most hated men in North America in the space of one 20-minute speech full of bigotry and misogyny. Fuck this guy. This is insane. https://t.co/NEdGZyrG5q — antonia jane (@antoniajallan) May 15, 2024

As a woman, does watching Harrison Butker get cooked online count as being in the kitchen. — jennifer (@themissjenn) May 14, 2024

Harrison Butker every time a woman learns how to read pic.twitter.com/ubCiD06TJb — Cara R (@carawithac13) May 15, 2024

Omg if he said that to me at my graduation I would get up and let him have it. Basically he just devalued all the women there who CHOSE to work 4 long years towards a career. Know your audience — Krista (@Klauf701) May 14, 2024

We should normalize shaming weirdos like Harrison Butker who use their religion as an excuse to have absolutely horrendous and sexist views. https://t.co/eDcrg9qA8N — Johnny (@HomeMalone) May 14, 2024

Telling women after their hard work that their main job is to be a wife and mom, ONLY. A homemaker at a graduation after years of training. Sure and he should play high school football again. — TxFtbllGamGam♥️ (@StacieCamp43838) May 14, 2024

Harrison Butker is a moral crossdresser – a white nationalist in ill-fitting Christian Drag. He fights for zero of the actual teachings of Jesus, but uses the term "Christian" as cover. If a guy makes millions by handling pigskin on the Sabbath, he doesn't get to use Leviticus… https://t.co/9kO3PfoZ6N — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 14, 2024

What KC kicker Harrison Butker saw when he looked out on the grads at Benedictine College & told the women their lives start when they begin living their vocation as wife and mother, and their most important title will be “homemaker”… (wait for it) pic.twitter.com/LW86il8OPq — Eric Champnella (@champnella) May 15, 2024

I was perfectly happy not knowing Harrison Butker exists. pic.twitter.com/5PvIPWPTP9 — Mhairi Forrest (@mhairiforrest) May 14, 2024

We’re just going to leave this here.

for no reason what so ever here’s harrison butker eating absolute shit pic.twitter.com/G0CcIohPRp — Linda™ (@Lindellions) May 15, 2024

