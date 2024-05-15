Celebrity sexism

This NFL star’s speech at a graduation ceremony was a mindblowing testament to misogyny

Oonagh Keating. Updated May 15th, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs star Harrison Butker was given the honour of making the commencement address at a graduation ceremony in the Benedictine College in Kansas last week.

The conservative Catholic put on a display of bigotry usually reserved for a Fox News opener or a Telegraph op ed, and it’s put the 28-year-old into the spotlight in a way his kicking stats haven’t been able to achieve.

You can watch the full speech here, if you want to put yourself through it, but the edited lowlights include –

Criticism of ‘growing support for degenerate values in culture and media’.

Accusing the Biden administration of ‘pushing dangerous gender ideologies’.

The importance of ‘preaching hard truths about accepting your lane and staying in it.’

Calling out Pride Month as being dedicated to sin.

A section of his speech on the role of women has gone viral after being shared online. Brace yourself for some full-throated misogyny.

@ericaf455 Graduating #women should lean in to the vocation of being a homemaker??!!#smh #realitycheck #harrisonbutker ♬ original sound – ericaf455

What in the Handmaid’s Tale just happened?

“Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

“My beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

“It cannot be overstated that all of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: Homemaker.”

TikTok users were gobsmacked.

How did they just sit there silently? I would’ve been booing SOOO loud, this is outrageous.
laureng3

Her life didn’t begin until she became a wife?? I am surprised he called her by her name and didn’t just refer to her as Mrs. Harrison Butker or mother.
scjohns2004

Me sitting here with a Ph.D rolling my eyes with all my titles
qadirastewart

The astonishing clip turned up on Twitter/X, too, where it got an equally poor reception.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We’re just going to leave this here.

READ MORE

Rachel Parris explained misogyny for Dominic Raab and anyone else who needs it on Late Night Mash and it’s outstanding

Source Ericaf455 H/T Staciecamp43838 Image Screengrab, Screengrab