People have been sharing the phrases we grew up with that you don’t hear anymore – 23 extinct sayings from another world

Life nostalgia

As if we weren’t feeling old enough already, we’ve just gone into a spiral of ‘where did all the years go?’ after PuzzleheadedSwim6291 asked this over on Reddit.

‘Millennials: what’s a phrase we’d always hear growing up that you’d never hear today?’

And the answers were like a Time Machine to another era. Specifically, our teenage era. And these 21 hit the nostalgia button hardest.

1.

“I got it!!!” When the house phone rang.’

KatyDid749

2.

“The commercials are ending!!” Or just the simple “it’s back ooooooooooooooooon~~” from your sibling as you sprint back from bathroom/kitchen for your show.’

Druxun

3.

‘Talk to the hand (cuz the face aint listenin).’

YOLOswagBRO69

4.

‘Did you remember to print the directions to our destination?’

dexterstrife

5.

“Be kind, rewind.”

Gubble_Buppie

6.

‘Call after 9pm when it’s free!’

Stiggy614

7.

‘Smoking or non-smoking seats?’

heatherista2

8.

‘[insert sister’s name], quit listening and hang up the phone!!’

Big-Adhesiveness3361

9.

‘You won’t always have a calculator.’

WizardofClaus

10.

“Get off the internet. I’m expecting an important phone call”.

HotdawgSizzle

11.

“We’ll look it up when we get home.” “Can you hand me the map book?”

Wazzen