Turns out we might have been eating toast wrong all along and it’s today’s favourite thread

Weird World food and drink toast

Of all the things you could possible get wrong in the kitchen, how you eat toast is surely pretty straightforward, right?

Wrong, because it turns out there might be another – and importantly – better way to eat your toast after Alpah-Woodsz had this to say to the corner of Reddit called ‘AskIreland.’

‘Are people eating toast right? ‘Here I’m just talking about toast and butter a long time ago I realised that eating toast butter side up towards your pallet makes no sense. ‘I found it makes sense the butter hits your tongue rather than the dry toast hitting your tongue am I crazy. How do you peeps do it?’

And it prompted quite the discussion and today’s favourite thread.

‘I was half way through typing you must be smoking something strong, then I realised you are actually some sort of genius/person sent from the future to put us on the correct path.’

hmmcguirk ‘ not enof butter, should be drippin’ out the other side, problem solved.’

smashtagffs ‘USB-C type solution ‘

Unlucky-Situation-98 ‘Look it. We are a simple people, we’re not looking for any trouble.’

halibfrisk ‘Look. This is all very silly. ‘OP is clearly not using enough butter to soak into the toast to ensure it functions correctly on both sides.’

victorpaparomeo2020 ‘Eating toast right now. Have undertaken experiment of upside down vs right way up toast. ‘I can confirm that right way up is superior – these results were unexpected but indisputable. ‘Plan to expand study to involve more participants, also I encourage other Reddit toast scientists to undertake replication studies to corroborate or indeed challenge results.’

Logical_Pollution518 ‘Doing God’s work the people need answers.’

Alpah-Woodsz ‘I always carefully and strategically have the butter ready to slap on the toast the second it comes out of the toaster, thus rendering the butter a liquid. If I turn my toast butter side down, drippage will occur.’

jentlefolk ‘Your eating that toast asap lol.’

Alpah-Woodsz ‘It’s a solid theory. How would you manage your beans on toast in that scenario??’

DeiseResident ‘Dry toast on the roof of your mouth though. Plus once you chew it all gets balled in together.’

Important_Farmer924 ‘My grandfather didn’t take over the GPO only to see us end up eating upside down toast. You’ve gone too far this time.’

narrowwiththehall ‘That’s against God and against nature. Frankly, how dare you and you’re going to hell. ‘The problem you’ve got is you’re waiting til the bread goes crisp to butter it. Get it hot and butter it immediately. ‘When you think you have enough butter, do it again because you’re wrong. It’ll melt through the bread to deliver that incredible toasty goodness.’

Chapelirl ‘The only correct answer.’

Ihavenoinspirationn

We’re off to experiment.

Source Reddit