The magnificent way this assistant manager dealt with a comically entitled ‘legal tender’ customer was simply textbook

It’s not so long ago that you used to ask shops if it was okay to use a card, now you’re more likely to find yourself if it’s okay to use cash.

Because despite the fact it’s called ‘legal tender’ it’s not illegal for businesses in the UK to refuse cash as payment (just as it’s not illegal for them to refuse card payment).

And we say all that because of this particular video, surely the most comically entitled (and wrong-headed) customer you’ll see this week.

A pub in Winchester has gone cashless pic.twitter.com/GPeRrskgMB — BBlues100 (@BBlues100) May 12, 2024

We endeavour not to call anyone ‘Karen’ anymore but we weren’t the only ones being sorely test.

Working at a cashless venue means spending a weird amount of your time explaining the law to some of the stupidest, most confident people alive. https://t.co/qShsFaUYdO — Dyl (@dylanhjm) May 14, 2024

Reminds me of when I refused cash once and the fella said “but it’s the coin of the realm?!” https://t.co/5r85WQwUo3 — liv (@pissygloyt) May 14, 2024

“Are you refusing cash” “:) yes I am :)” oh she ate this https://t.co/mTztzgQDwe — Shirl (@justjackmate) May 14, 2024

if you mention the words “legal tender” the bar staff should be allowed to bludgeon you to death with a keg https://t.co/bNEC8rb8If — ✌️ (@nell_nickson) May 13, 2024

i love how professional and calm she was handling this, proper hospitality queen https://t.co/EZ8yiyUPtr — bryony (@bryonycdc) May 13, 2024

1. You can’t “personally” sue a bartender for “up to £9,000” if they won’t accept cash. (You can try, but it will be thrown out very rapidly.)

2. Harassing the bartender who almost certainly had no input into the decision is pathetic behaviour. https://t.co/PQEV5tARGU — legalclaret (@legalclaret) May 13, 2024

Hi all, pls NEVER EVER: Go to a bar & harrass staff; Ask their name while filming to put on socials Threaten to personally sue about something that’s NOT ILEGAL & not their decision anyway. TL;DR Be a normal decent human & go to a bar that accepts cash. https://t.co/TiaTGckbWm — Maz (@EstibalizTerron) May 13, 2024

Source @BBlues100