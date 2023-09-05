1960s Liverpool schoolchildren explained their book choices – and the last one was pure genius
Back in the 1960s, journalist Harold Williamson carried out a series of interviews with children in various parts of the UK on a range of subjects, including emotions, weddings and – with these children in a Liverpool primary school – books.
The last one is a surprise.
Back in 1968, Harold Williamson paid a visit to primary school kids in Liverpool to talk about their favourite books and reading habits. pic.twitter.com/uaiF4MeCwk
It’s amazing how relaxed pupils can be when they aren’t afraid they’ll be hit by concrete.
This is glorious. That third kid! https://t.co/1JjF9AKwJJ
Kids rule ok. https://t.co/kg8u8ykdKl
This really is a gem.
Love this. https://t.co/m8Kwf5TS57
This is worth watching for a break from the madness https://t.co/pRrOrUQa3S
Pure joy, loved the girl at the end https://t.co/MSox0b6qh1
Dinosaurs, ships and first aid … made my day https://t.co/6dCXMW6M0H
I wonder what happened to them. Especially the girl at the end. https://t.co/n5xvm7x24w
This has made my morning. https://t.co/c16Os8Uv2E
I want to get into football matches free – what a legend
As a bonus, here’s what 1960s children thought of weddings.
Source BBC Archive Image Screengrab