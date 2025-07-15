Donald Trump says gas prices are lower than ever; the entire country responds on Twitter with specific prices to prove he’s a liar

Life donald trump gas prices

Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth a fact checker should be near by. His latest twisted take on the truth comes at the expense of American gas tanks. At a recent luncheon, the president announced that gas prices were at an all-time low.

Trump: “The gas has gone to the lowest level in decades. You’re seeing $1.99, $1.98, I saw $1.95 at certain states.” pic.twitter.com/DzArFTYSP1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 14, 2025

This… is a complete lie. But don’t listen to me, listen to the many, many folks on Twitter who chimed in from around the country about how much gas costs where they live. Needless to say, they did not agree.

Utah is still at $3.29. Who believes this idiot? — Cat123Utah (@Cat123U) July 15, 2025

He saw no gas at any of those levels. What states? It’s his senile dementia, delusions, Trump is mentally unwell. It’s $3.19 in SE Connecticut. — Nancy Anne Merwin ⚾️ (@nancym284) July 15, 2025

$3.20 right now in Northeast Ohio. — Matthew Lubbeck (@matthewlubbeck) July 15, 2025

Not where I live. Still 3.17 here in Wisconsin — JokerBMF ☝️ (@WakehamBobby) July 15, 2025

Donald Trump has no idea what gas prices are because he doesn’t even have a driver’s license These are current gas prices in Portland, Oregon pic.twitter.com/gnkwloIRSZ — Tara Dublin, Rock Star Author & Podcast Host (@taradublinrocks) July 14, 2025

Arizona still sitting at 3.49 — Josh0711 (@GizmoOcho) July 15, 2025

The only “state” that has gas at $1.95, is the state of confusion. — Duty To Warn (@duty2warn) July 14, 2025

Don’t know what he is talking about Exxon $2.86 Regular here in the Myrtle Beach, SC area. — Inge Lewis ☮️❤️ (@ingebear09) July 14, 2025

I just drove from Ohio to Texas and back, two different routes through all states in between and $2.59 was the lowest I saw. Gut feeling is the average was probably $2.89. — Kelley Reynolds (@kelleyreynolds) July 14, 2025

