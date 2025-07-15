Life donald trump gas prices

Donald Trump says gas prices are lower than ever; the entire country responds on Twitter with specific prices to prove he’s a liar

Saul Hutson. Updated July 15th, 2025

Every time Donald Trump opens his mouth a fact checker should be near by. His latest twisted take on the truth comes at the expense of American gas tanks. At a recent luncheon, the president announced that gas prices were at an all-time low.

This… is a complete lie. But don’t listen to me, listen to the many, many folks on Twitter who chimed in from around the country about how much gas costs where they live. Needless to say, they did not agree.

