Mega Maga Charlie Kirk does complete 180 on Epstein and implores his mindless minions to “trust the goverment” – these 17 responses effortlessly point out the hypocrisy

Charlie Kirk has spent the past few years infiltrating college campuses around the United States doing whatever he can to get young people to back Donald Trump. Most of those efforts involve supporting a candidate who would do everything necessary to dismantle the system as we know it and keep the government out of your business.

Now? Not so much.

Charlie Kirk says “I’m done talking about Epstein,” adding: “I’m gonna trust my friends in the government” pic.twitter.com/YWL2GqeioO — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 14, 2025

Hearing Kirk implore his followers to trust the government caused a deafening record scratch across Twitter. Fans and critics alike couldn’t believe what they were hearing. Here’s what they had to say about the hypocrisy.

Can’t believe I ever took this guy seriously — Whatsaquahog (@whatsaquahog89) July 14, 2025

say what you will, but he is sticking to his guns here pic.twitter.com/RPr8qCRmjZ — america’s traitorous lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) July 14, 2025

This is what Stockholm syndrome looks like. — Agorist Nexus (Brandon) (@AgoristN) July 14, 2025

After a phone call by Trump. Pathetic. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) July 14, 2025

Big change from what he was saying at the conference this past weekend. I wonder who called him…. — Just Say No (@JustSayNoThankU) July 14, 2025

Dude is nothing more than state sponsored propaganda — Sycamore’s Source (@sycamoressource) July 14, 2025

Well, that was fast. These folks are master contortionists in a circus of ghouls. — Geoff (@GeoffBrown82) July 14, 2025

“I’m gonna toe the line so as not to lose access to my friends in government” — Kristi Yamaguccimane (@TheWapplehouse) July 14, 2025

