‘What’s a ‘harmless’ opinion you have that seems to make people irrationally angry?’ – 17 points of view that somehow touch a nerve

Round Ups Ask Reddit

There are some opinions everyone can agree on, such as pineapples on pizza are an inhuman abomination. But then there are others that you would never expect to be so divisive.

Whether it’s how to treat pets or the drawbacks of AI, it seems that there are an abundance of opinions which make the internet see red. To find out the most bizarrely triggering points of view, BSnappedThat put this question to the good folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What’s a ‘harmless’ opinion you have that seems to make people irrationally angry?’

Here are the top replies that lead to tantrums…

1.

‘Macaws and other parrots shouldn’t be pets. Sure, some people freaking rock it and give them amazing lives, but many sit in cages and they deserve better.’

-gingerjuice

2.

‘Not everyone should be a parent.’

-Chemical-Charity-644

3.

‘Pugs, bulldogs and such dogs shouldn’t exist. They have trouble breathing, even if they are as healthy as they can be.’

-hey_its_meagain

4.

‘I don’t like some foods.

‘You’d think I shot people’s dog.’

-EnderSword

5.

‘People should never share pictures/videos of their children on social media.’

-PrestigiousCake2653

6.

‘You don’t have to answer people as soon as you see their text notification. Assess what it is and from whom and if it’s not an emergency, you can go about your day and answer them back at a later time.’

-Good_Mirror6002

7.

‘A prison system that does not provide structure, rehabilitation and opportunities to be accepted back into society once a sentence is complete makes EVERY sentence a “life sentence”, thereby forcing recidivism.’

-SnoopyisCute

8.

‘Freedom of speech does not mean freedom from the consequences of your speech.’

-jmw112358

9.

‘I’m not a huge fan of AI and that makes a lot of people get really defensive for some reason

‘Edit because I want to be more specific: I think AI art is awful and ugly and lazy, and over-reliance on Chat GPT is making people dumber.’

-LittleCarpenter110