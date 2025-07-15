US music US politics

Black Rebel Motorcycle Club shared a very clear, NSFW message for the Department of Homeland Security, and the internet cheered

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 15th, 2025

Californian rock band Black Rebel Motorcycle Club may have bagged themselves a whole new set of supporters after their NSFW message to the Trump government – specifically the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – went viral.

It started when the DHS used their recording of the American folk song God’s Gonna Cut You Down without permission in a cringeworthy propaganda video. Here’s that embarrassing video.

They sit around watching ’80s action films all day, don’t they? It’s the only explanation that makes sense.

Understandably, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club don’t want their music to be used in that way, and they made their feelings abundantly clear on social media.

Their stand – and that sign-off – raised a virtual cheer on all platforms. Here’s what Twitter thought of it.

Someone should bring this up in their Faith Circle.

