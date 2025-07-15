Black Rebel Motorcycle Club shared a very clear, NSFW message for the Department of Homeland Security, and the internet cheered
Californian rock band Black Rebel Motorcycle Club may have bagged themselves a whole new set of supporters after their NSFW message to the Trump government – specifically the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) – went viral.
It started when the DHS used their recording of the American folk song God’s Gonna Cut You Down without permission in a cringeworthy propaganda video. Here’s that embarrassing video.
Here am I, send me. pic.twitter.com/mRvL6VmGqt
— Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 7, 2025
They sit around watching ’80s action films all day, don’t they? It’s the only explanation that makes sense.
Understandably, Black Rebel Motorcycle Club don’t want their music to be used in that way, and they made their feelings abundantly clear on social media.
To: U.S. Department of Homeland Security
From: Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
It has come to our attention that the @dhsgov is improperly using our recording of “God's Gonna Cut You Down” in your latest propaganda video. https://t.co/AuAG4MfGDJ
— BRMCofficial (@BRMCofficial) July 10, 2025
It’s obvious that you don’t respect Copyright Law and Artist Rights any more than you respect Habeas Corpus and Due Process rights, not to mention the separation of Church and State per the US Constitution.
— BRMCofficial (@BRMCofficial) July 10, 2025
For the record, we hereby order @DHSgov to cease and desist the use of our recording and demand that you immediately pull down your video.
Oh, and go f… yourselves,
-BRMC
— BRMCofficial (@BRMCofficial) July 10, 2025
Their stand – and that sign-off – raised a virtual cheer on all platforms. Here’s what Twitter thought of it.
1.
Hallmark is really missing a market here. Where’s the ‘Go F Yourself’ card section?
— Jaci Turner (@ScieneMatters) July 14, 2025
2.
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) July 14, 2025
3.
The GOP constantly uses music without permission. It’s time they are fined bigly.
They would use Kid Rock songs, but they suck.
Go Black Rebel Motorcycle Club!! pic.twitter.com/iZagN3RTGJ
— Nachoblivion ✖️ (@kickitupanacho) July 14, 2025
4.
Apparently I have a new favorite band https://t.co/n9wjPa40Nc
— Anna (@_alaskasunshine) July 11, 2025
5.
Love this energy! Sue them!
— Pureology (@Welnesschick) July 12, 2025
6.
First it was the idiot of the Secretary of Defense and now Coldsplay Barbie, they really believe that the laws don't apply to them.
— Carlos (@pensador65) July 14, 2025
7.
No idea who these fellas are but I think I’ll go download one of their albums on principle. This kicks ass https://t.co/3JFwjNHy1b
— Gooner in Western NC (@HoosaBULLdawg) July 14, 2025
8.
This. Is. The. Way. #Resist https://t.co/Btxl6p27Tu
— Kitty (@MeowVT) July 12, 2025
9.
OH AND GO FUCK YOURSELVES
HAHAHAHAHA
EPIC! https://t.co/NjpM1l13G8
— Stacey (@SouthJerseyGurl) July 14, 2025
10.
Thank you for your attention in this matter.
I'm old, I don't know this band. I will now be adding them to my playlist.
— Mrsrlj2 (@mrsrlj2) July 14, 2025
11.
Hey @thecampaignbook not only are they unlawfully using this band’s music to advertise their illegal kidnappings raids, but they’re using your voice and @DavidAyerMovies’s words (a Bible verse, to be fair) as well.
Yall cool with this? https://t.co/6S9XT6Ptxi
— E-san al Gaib (@scoobEdont) July 11, 2025
Someone should bring this up in their Faith Circle.
God should also sue them for using Bible verses in their propaganda.
— Danny Wier (@Where_sMyCoffee) July 12, 2025
