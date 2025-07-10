There’s never a bad time to rewatch a meteorologist put a GB News presenter well and truly straight on climate change

Politics climate change

Back in 2022, after a series of hot weather warnings in the UK (sound familiar?), the Met Office’s John Hammond spoke to GB News.

Presenter Bev Turner wasn’t too concerned, and tried to laugh it off with that climate sceptics’ favourite – “But the summer of ’76, blah, blah, blah.”

Watch how that worked out for her.

“I don’t know whether something’s happened to meteorologists to make you all a little bit fatalistic and harbingers of doom. Haven’t we always had hot weather John? I mean wasn’t the ‘76 …the summer of ‘76 – that was as hot as this, wasn’t it?”

“Er, no. And we are seeing more and more records, more and more frequently and more and more severely. So yeah, some people always hark back to the summer of ‘76 – which was a freak event 40 odd years ago.

Consider her told. TikTok users enjoyed seeing Ms Turner corrected.

“Don’t Look Up” film comes to mind.

Gary

Oh John, but if I close my eyes, it just goes away, right?

Ina Pal

Unsurprisingly Brexit TV wants to try & take us back to a one off nearly 50 years ago.

EaseSprings

No-one wants to know the truth, John. We’re trying to be happy ‍♂️

Brando

What’s with the gaslighting? So bizarre.

george

One person answered Bev Turner’s question.

“What’s happen to the meteorologists to make them so fatalistic?” IDK, babes, maybe they have an education.

Jeremy Clarkson threw shade at the extreme heat alert and ended up roasted

