Do these harmless actions deserve your severe judgement? 19 things that drive people absolutely insane

We all have our pet peeves. We catch someone out in public behaving in a way we find unacceptable and rather than do anything about it, we immediately resort to the ultimate soothing response: silent judgement.

They’re not hurting you, sure, but they are offending the principles upon which you have built an upstanding life as a model citizen and they deserve all of the daggers you can shoot out of your eyes.

Reddit lit up with responses recently when u/BrainFriedButCurious asked a simple question:

What’s one harmless thing you irrationally judge people for?

These aren’t horrible offenses. These are the little things. And they have set you off. Grab your robe and gavel, it’s time to look down on others.

1.

people who can’t modulate their voice/volume to match the environment they’re in are a pet peeve of mine. If you’re in a loud bar, speak up ffs. If you’re on a deathly silent train in Tokyo, lower your voice or stfu.

Frankie-Knuckles

2.

People who disagree with you just to disagree. For example, they express an opinion and you tell them you agree…then all of a sudden they backtrack and disagree JUST TO DISAGREE.

Ill-Astronomer-7744

3.

“EX presso.”

redditulosity

4.

On FB, “Thanks for all the birthday wishes!” post. It translates to, “Hey, I’m reminding you all that it’s my birthday and now is your chance to wish me a happy one if you haven’t yet cuz you’re an asshole.” Lol.

DownVegasBlvd

5.

My husband gets irrationally annoyed when someone says “tuna fish”. He says it’s like saying “chicken bird”. Apparently I, and my family, say tuna fish often. He finally brought it ti my attention after about 5 years of being together! now i notice it when people say it!

ParticularFlight3810

6.

Not putting grocery carts away

Scary_Sarah

7.

Picky eaters. I know, I know, there are so many legitimate reasons to not enjoy, or not like, or not be able to process, or to be allergic, or to have a condition, or to have a belief, etc etc etc and yet, when I try to get a meal with someone who has a list of like a dozen things they can’t/won’t eat, plus a ‘surprise’ list of new things that inevitably comes up seemingly no matter what’s set in front of them… irrationally, I judge them so hard

codepossum

8.

Knowing the difference between your and you’re. Why is this so hard?

Norwood5006

9.

People listening to their music or videos out loud in public spaces

giraffechocochippp

10.