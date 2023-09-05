The government’s crumbling schools update prompted an avalanche of ridicule – 19 grade A responses

News

It’s hard to pinpoint right now which is crumbling faster – the nation’s school buildings or Rishi Sunak’s government.

The escalating concrete crisis is threatening to consume Sunak’s administration, as questions about who knew what and when – and why it wasn’t fixed earlier – continue to mount.

So much so that education secretary at the time of writing Gillian Keegan sought to reassure concerned parents and their children with this.

And unlike the government, no, it’s not a joke.

And if you’re thinking it’s the sort of thing that would invite an avalanche of ridicule, you’d be absolutely right. These 17 people surely said it best.

1.

This is an all-time hall of fame infographic pic.twitter.com/Rqpl1lveD6 — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) September 5, 2023

2.

"Most of your kids are safe! What are you complaining about!" pic.twitter.com/i5a6uzWq2S — Sam Freedman (@Samfr) September 5, 2023

3.

MOST SWIMMERS UNEATEN BY SHARK pic.twitter.com/W5f3gITaAN — Andrew Hunter Murray (@andrewhunterm) September 5, 2023

4.

When your biggest boast after 13 years of running the nation's schools is that not every single one is falling down pic.twitter.com/74R2OIaYNI — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) September 5, 2023

5.

Most ocean liners unaffected by icebergs https://t.co/ghDq0htVEg — Matt Green (@mattgreencomedy) September 5, 2023

6.

7.

8.

9.

This should be the government response to any disaster. MOST PEOPLE NOT MURDERED! MOST CITIES NOT DESTROYED! MOST BRAINS NOT CONSUMED BY PARASITE! https://t.co/YZ29hmYkY2 — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 5, 2023

10.