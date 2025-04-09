23 hilarious and totally madcap times Scottish Twitter was on a whole different level to everything else

Twitter scotland

There’s Twitter and there’s Twitter and then there’s Scottish Twitter, which is on a whole different level to everything else.

And in the unlikely event you don’t believe us – or haven’t read one of our round-ups before – here are 23 exhibits from its very top drawer.

1.’Harsh but fair’

(via)

2. ‘Not my King’

(via)

3. ‘Yee haa’

(via)

4. ‘Can’t beat a father’s jokes’

(via)

5. ‘Bonjour madame’

(via)

6. ‘Words of wisdom’



(via)

7. ‘He was running out of patience’



(via)

8. ‘Straight into the vocab’

(via)

9. ‘The longest running prank ever’

(via)

10. ‘Aye carry on hen!’

(via)

11. ‘Trainspotting’

(via)

12. ‘Fair tbh’

(via)