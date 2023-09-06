Michael Spicer hilariously nailed this ministerial apology ‘for using choice language’

Entertainment

The furore surrounding Gillian Keegan‘s sweary tantrum has yet to die down as much as the government would like, as the first PMQs of the new parliamentary term looms.

It’s still a hot Twitter topic. My❤️goes out to poor Gillian Keegan.

Her holiday in Spain ruined

What are Labour doing about the RAAC problem?

What are Meghan Markle, Gary Lineker, Hugh Grant, The BBC & the striking doctors doing about it?

Sitting on their f*cking arses that’s what!

pic.twitter.com/sumI3aoI6k — Sir Michael Take CBE (@MichaelTakeMP) September 5, 2023

BREAKING: UK’s hardest working employee Gillian Keegan to receive guard of honour and open top bus parade after securing funding for 12 scientific calculators. — Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) September 5, 2023

You boy, have you said thank you to Gillian Keegan yet? pic.twitter.com/gVHoIagaGr — Simon Gosden. Esq. #fbpe 3.5% ‍☠️ (@g_gosden) September 5, 2023

Neither her apology nor the DfE’s reassurances have brought the story to a close.

Actor, author and comedian Michael Spicer expertly demonstrated how a minister’s apology for a similar mishap might play out.

We think he nailed it.

minister apologises for using choice language pic.twitter.com/t3b5FSUfXb — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) September 4, 2023

“Well, I just want to apologise for the choice language I used – again – during the other interview, when I thought that that interview was finished.”

The sketch was very well received – although, presumably, not by Gillian Keegan.

Terrific…no, better than that https://t.co/GXLaEa5zTm — Simon Bates (@SimonBatesUK) September 5, 2023

Properly laughing now https://t.co/LZnLKgs7oq — Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) September 4, 2023

Made me lol. the room next door man strikes again https://t.co/cijukwrvLA — Mariam Razak (@mariamsr) September 4, 2023

UK politics never lets you down…. https://t.co/bG0oR19c5x — Aodhán Ó Ríordáin (@AodhanORiordain) September 5, 2023

Haha love this *beep beep* — Alexis Strum (@alexisstrum) September 4, 2023

If someone doesn’t accidentally screen this during the next Tory party conference I’ll be very disappointed. — Line Langebek (@LenaLongstream) September 5, 2023

I won't be happy until I hear Sunak say "fuck this for a game of soldiers, I'm outta here" — Diana (doing my own thing) (@minxed59) September 4, 2023

If any influential Tories* are reading this, it seems like very good advice.

Perhaps this could be part of Tory Ministerial media training. Very helpful. https://t.co/1zi8SfkB40 — chris amdorble (@chrisamdorble) September 4, 2023

*All huge fans of The Poke

