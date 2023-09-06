Entertainment

Michael Spicer hilariously nailed this ministerial apology ‘for using choice language’

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 6th, 2023

The furore surrounding Gillian Keegan‘s sweary tantrum has yet to die down as much as the government would like, as the first PMQs of the new parliamentary term looms.

It’s still a hot Twitter topic.

Neither her apology nor the DfE’s reassurances have brought the story to a close.

Actor, author and comedian Michael Spicer expertly demonstrated how a minister’s apology for a similar mishap might play out.

We think he nailed it.

“Well, I just want to apologise for the choice language I used – again – during the other interview, when I thought that that interview was finished.”

The sketch was very well received – although, presumably, not by Gillian Keegan.

If any influential Tories* are reading this, it seems like very good advice.

*All huge fans of The Poke

