Tucker Carlson’s hot take on evolution was so bad it made Joe Rogan look like the voice of reason

Former Fox News presenter and renowned spreader of misinformation Tucker Carlson was the guest on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, and if you think that sounds like a conspiracy theory waiting to happen, you’d be right.

Prepare yourself to be transported back to the 19th century for Carlson’s view of evolution.

It’s hard to know whether he believes what he says or has found the magic formula for getting more clicks, but when you’re making Joe Rogan look like the smart one, you know you’re in trouble.

Reddit users stopped facepalming long enough to post these comments.

I barely made it through Lex talking to Tucker, this sounds a thousand times dumber…

MuffledBlue

Why is the word ‘theory’ the most misunderstood word in the English language?

JohnAnchovy

His cringe laughing fits were the highlight for me.

GlobalHorse4631

Always looks like he’s trying to deny he farted.

JoshuaStarAuthor

I know we all end up in our own echo chambers to an extent but I’ve not come across group or growing movement throwing in the towel on evolution.

Castle_Lane

Reminds me of a quote from Richard Dawkins “Evolution is a theory, the same as gravity. And if you don’t believe in gravity, I invite you to jump off a building.”

10inyourmum

It’s wild how Tucker speaks like what he is saying is settled fact. Like he’s just stating the obvious and you need to catch up.

XTremeBMXTailWhip

His schtick is very heavily reliant on not being asked follow-up questions.

DontKnowNoMore8

Speaking with authority on a matter he barely understands, and with that lovely touch of condescension.

Jidori_Jia

He has no clue what he even means. “Dogs can adapt litter to litter”. Sure sounds like he is describing evolution.

khaos2295

This might be where Joe starts realizing Tucker isn’t that smart.

aaronrodgers4eva

I wonder how he explains away dinosaurs.

agravating_shake501

My brain actually started to hurt listening to him.

Tricky_potatoe

Just because you say “and that’s a fact!” after multiple statements, does not mean that it is indeed actually a fact.

holydildos

While denying evolution is up there, we feel Carlson’s rant about the brown M&M becoming ‘less sexy’ might win the Carlson Facepalm Stakes. Not kidding.

Tucker: M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous. Until the moment you wouldn’t want to have a drink with any one of them. That’s the goal. When you’re totally turned off, we’ve achieved equity… pic.twitter.com/rz7VtVCHWu — Acyn (@Acyn) January 22, 2022

Source r/JoeRogan Image r/Screengrab