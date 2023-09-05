The government tried to reassure people over the concrete crisis and was magnificently schooled into next term by Labour

News

As parents wondered whether they should stick a hard hat in their kids’ school bags alongside their water bottle and pencil case, the government sought to put a sticking plaster on the escalating concrete crisis in the only way they know how.

Disastrously.

Specifically, someone in their comms department thought it was a good idea to do this, and it was left to the hapless education secretary Gillian ‘F-bomb’ Keegan to tweet it out.

The vast majority of schools will be unaffected by RAAC. For those that are affected, we are working non-stop to mitigate any disruption to education, and protect pupils and staff. For more information, visit https://t.co/kswyQsrPZc 4/4 pic.twitter.com/AwOPZLjbY6 — Gillian Keegan MP (@GillianKeegan) September 5, 2023

And it prompted no end of ridicule and general incomprehension, and we’ve rounded up 19 of our favourites here.

We can surely all agree with this.

This is an all-time hall of fame infographic pic.twitter.com/Rqpl1lveD6 — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) September 5, 2023

And the great Adam Kay surely nailed it here.

This should be the government response to any disaster. MOST PEOPLE NOT MURDERED! MOST CITIES NOT DESTROYED! MOST BRAINS NOT CONSUMED BY PARASITE! https://t.co/YZ29hmYkY2 — Adam Kay (@amateuradam) September 5, 2023

But surely the best – and definitely the most popular – response went to the Labour Party, whose official press office Twitter account tweeted this.

An A** response.

And similar – but most definitely related – was this, from the Trades Union Congress after Keegan’s infamous outburst yesterday.

Not appreciated at work? Join a union. pic.twitter.com/lczuYfMIIz — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) September 5, 2023

Here’s just a bit of the love people had for the Labour response today.

Got to give it to them on this one 😂 https://t.co/d8N6H4PkE1 — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) September 5, 2023

That’s brilliant!! — Ahmer Wadee (@ahmerwadee) September 5, 2023

And who’d have thought it! That logic can be mercilessly parodied. https://t.co/GLlgi1XrAW — Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) September 5, 2023

Some very good social media there — Andrew Fisher (@FisherAndrew79) September 5, 2023

Labour digital doing the absolute MOST and I’m here for it 😂 https://t.co/NWbygu0iUH — Emma McNicholas (@emmamcnicholas) September 5, 2023

To conclude …

Labour HQ having some fun at the government’s expense this morning… pic.twitter.com/PlspnbctjZ — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) September 5, 2023

Source Twitter @labourpress