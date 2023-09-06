The payoff to this tale of the perils of living with a pregnant roommate is a proper jaw-dropper

Life

Here’s a tale of the unexpected with a twist to leave your jaw on the floor (or somewhere close to it).

It’s a story shared on ‘Am I The Asshole?’ on Reddit which has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious (wait for it …)

It’s someone who felt the need to vent about the ‘perils’ of living with a pregnant roommate and, well, best have a read for yourself.

holy shit — jack antifa-noff is ready for halloween (@yourlovesupreme) September 4, 2023

“the girl I live with” talking about your wife in that manner, like it’s just a random girl living in a share house with.. this is too hard for me to process. — Shona⁷ (@thelady_shona) September 5, 2023

Not everyone was taken by surprise, however.

Knew that was going to be the twist immediately. Who has a pregnant roommate and no mention of any other dude? Certainly possible but what's MORE possible is a loser knocking up a girl he's living with and calling her his roommate. — Buckley (@ADoseofBuckley) September 4, 2023

Well there’s also the reveal that she’s his wife lol — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) September 4, 2023

God, I guessed the twist but the delivery STILL knocked me out — AP Quach (@sassquachcomics) September 4, 2023

