Life

The payoff to this tale of the perils of living with a pregnant roommate is a proper jaw-dropper

John Plunkett. Updated September 6th, 2023

Here’s a tale of the unexpected with a twist to leave your jaw on the floor (or somewhere close to it).

It’s a story shared on ‘Am I The Asshole?’ on Reddit which has just gone viral on Twitter for reasons which will become obvious (wait for it …)

It’s someone who felt the need to vent about the ‘perils’ of living with a pregnant roommate and, well, best have a read for yourself.

Mega oof.

Not everyone was taken by surprise, however.

Well yes, but …

We’re with this person.

Source Twitter @emily_murnane Image Unsplash Anastasiia Chepinska