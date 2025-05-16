We never tire of hearing about the joke that got Stan Boardman banned from the telly

Entertainment Comedians

Hot Water Comedy Club in Liverpool has played host to stars of the circuit, and less well-known comedians, for the past 14 years, but has recently opened a brand new venue – the largest designated comedy club in the country.

Fans have been treated to sets from the likes of John Bishop, Jo Caulfield, Gary Delaney and Paul Sinha, but also from the old guard – people who braved the working men’s clubs in the 70s, including the Scousest of them all, star of The Comedians – Stan Boardman.

The 86-year-old comic strutted his stuff there last July, and we’d put good money on him having reshared this classic on the night.

It’s so tame by today’s standards that it’s hard to believe it got Stan and poor old Des into trouble. TikTok users loved it.

What a legend, that’s sketch was part of my childhood. It was hilarious.

dayoff75

I watched this live and loads of times since and never tire of hearing the joke.

Mals

Comedy at its best just superb.

hastieboy119

I grew up watching him, he was brilliant.

Ellie

Classic. Funniest thing ever watching it.

Andy Odyniecki

I remember watching this live it was hilarious everyone was talking about it at school even the teachers.

jimbob15759

This was the only time I’d EVER witnessed my mum cry with laughter, can still picture her now.

Mrsinchcredible

Good old Stan, haven’t seen him around in yonks. Used to see him in the Bowring Park pub in Liverpool, probably telling the same joke, but a great bloke.

ickmeister

One of THE BEST jokes EVER told on TV.

TheBatteredSausage

Lee1975 asked –

Is this John Bishop’s dad?

Stan is basically the metaphorical dad of every Scouse comedian.

