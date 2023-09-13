10 (pre)historic takedowns of this TikToker’s dinosaur conspiracy theory

Weird World

We’ve all heard weird conspiracy theories, such as the idea that 5G phone masts spread covid, JFK Jr. is alive and in league with Donald Trump to save the world and that birds aren’t real.

A theory not unrelated to that last one has been shared by TikTok user @queenofeverything0003, who had this incredibly wild take on dinosaurs …and giants.

“Bones can completely decay within 20 years, but these people are finding fossils that are intact that still have teeth attached from 76 million years ago.” “It’s just another thing they made up to keep us from the truth.”

We thought she was joking, so we looked through her other TikToks and we now think she must be really committed to the bit – because that can’t be something a person actually thinks. Can it?

Either way – the comebacks were spectacular.

1.

If close eyes, where sun go?

Neeks

2.

I don’t have the time or crayons to explain this.

Fishin512

3.

If birds are real, why haven’t I dug up their bones? Why aren’t they everywhere?

THE_3JNN

4.

Idk about you but I think the reason I don’t find any bones is generally cause I don’t spend my free time digging.

_petrich0r

5.

I need you to watch like, one magic school bus episode.

ASwams

6.

Wait – giant bones are enough proof they existed but dinosaur bones aren’t??

Tabby0728

7.

“If I can’t go and visit other planets… are they real?”

miiel

8.

That’s something my grandpa would just start talking about at the Christmas dinner.

noelphamale (they/he)

9.

If can’t see air, how can breathe?

C.Henry

10.

What about Sasquatch? Maybe they are the nephalim.

Bigfoot 1972

Angie had one wish.

I need Ross Gellar to duet this!!!!

Since Ross Gellar isn’t real, that wasn’t an option – but this was.

