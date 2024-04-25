17 funny, clever or downright annoying examples of the viral ‘look between these letters on your keyboard’ meme

Twitter memes

A three-year-old meme that began on 4chan has been attracting attention on Twitter/X – and not all of it positive.

The trend for posts that ask people to look between particular letters on their keyboards has had Twitter/X users entertained, baffled, amused and irritated, but not necessarily in that order or in equal measures.

Here’s how the original looked on 4chan, back in 2021 –

It shows Yui Hirasawa of the K-ON! anime series, and makes a certain amount of sense – which is more than can be said for some examples we’ve seen.

Here are 17 good examples of the meme, as well as a few posts that show how much it’s getting on some people’s last nerve.

1.

Got a framed Live Laugh Love poster and a Mandarin scented candle from the shop before. Look between V and < on your keyboard. — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 23, 2024

2.

Applicant: "I want to break the record for the longest time without sleep!!" Us: Look between T and U on your keyboard — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 23, 2024

3.

Waiter: What'd you like to have? "Look between R and Y on your keyboard" — Halal Meme Wala (Retired) (@YoursMemely) April 22, 2024

4.

Look between Q and M on your keyboard. All the letters you need to write ‘Piss off’.#Yawnsville — James May (@MrJamesMay) April 23, 2024

5.

Hey #StarTrek fans, look between tab and w on your keyboard pic.twitter.com/Qj5BrM3Ctk — Star Trek Minus Context (@NoContextTrek) April 24, 2024

6.

I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can) ‍ Look between the H and L on your keyboard. — Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) April 24, 2024

7.

8.

“Can i use the toilet" Normal teachers: Yes.

French teachers: Look between Q and R on your keyboard. — AYO! (@Iamkira_3) April 22, 2024

9.

“look between _ and _ on your keyboard” shut up & think about your life, do you even have a (look between X and B) — . (@TGM_007) April 22, 2024

10.

Whoa look between A and H on a keyboard pic.twitter.com/C2kIYbFPrr — Viktor the Viking (@ViktorTheViking) April 24, 2024

11.

I barely think about armadillos. I often forget they exist. They are my LEAST favorite mammal. Their toes are weird. I do not google them at least once every single day. I can stop any time I want to (look between H and L on your keyboard) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) April 23, 2024

12.

LOOK BETWEEN Y AND I ON YOUR KEYBOARD TO SEE WHO SHALL NOT PASS! pic.twitter.com/6uUseuxhFE — JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) April 24, 2024

13.

Someone asked me where I like to work, and I told them to look between W and T on the keyboard. pic.twitter.com/DQgr0OEfCf — Dafe (@RespiratoryDafe) April 23, 2024

14.

Nobody:

Recruiters: Look between X and B on your keyboard — Prakriti (@prakritea17) April 23, 2024

15.

Jesus to the blind man: Look between X and V on your keyboard. pic.twitter.com/gWjTNGAB1W — The Charity Guy (@roxie_ug) April 23, 2024

16.

say ‘look between 2 letters on your keyboard’ one more time mf pic.twitter.com/wnuKyn3XqV — Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) April 23, 2024

17.

Me when I look between V and N on a keyboard pic.twitter.com/d5L7iQlEBG — Pavel (@pavelkennedy) April 23, 2024

A reminder that there’s no meme so annoying that a corporate bandwagon jump can’t make it even worse.

look between z and c on your keyboard hi — X (@X) April 23, 2024

