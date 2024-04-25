17 funny, clever or downright annoying examples of the viral ‘look between these letters on your keyboard’ meme
A three-year-old meme that began on 4chan has been attracting attention on Twitter/X – and not all of it positive.
The trend for posts that ask people to look between particular letters on their keyboards has had Twitter/X users entertained, baffled, amused and irritated, but not necessarily in that order or in equal measures.
Here’s how the original looked on 4chan, back in 2021 –
They will never beat the original https://t.co/9VlE3UGmGS pic.twitter.com/vQ8qlCTpT9
— Macaroni (@KeionDaisuki_01) April 20, 2024
It shows Yui Hirasawa of the K-ON! anime series, and makes a certain amount of sense – which is more than can be said for some examples we’ve seen.
Here are 17 good examples of the meme, as well as a few posts that show how much it’s getting on some people’s last nerve.
1.
Got a framed Live Laugh Love poster and a Mandarin scented candle from the shop before.
Look between V and < on your keyboard.
— Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) April 23, 2024
2.
Applicant: "I want to break the record for the longest time without sleep!!"
Us: Look between T and U on your keyboard
— Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 23, 2024
3.
Waiter: What'd you like to have?
"Look between R and Y on your keyboard"
— Halal Meme Wala (Retired) (@YoursMemely) April 22, 2024
4.
Look between Q and M on your keyboard.
All the letters you need to write ‘Piss off’.#Yawnsville
— James May (@MrJamesMay) April 23, 2024
5.
Hey #StarTrek fans, look between tab and w on your keyboard pic.twitter.com/Qj5BrM3Ctk
— Star Trek Minus Context (@NoContextTrek) April 24, 2024
6.
I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)
Look between the H and L on your keyboard.
— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) April 24, 2024
7.
"look at your keyboard betw…" pic.twitter.com/HinDT23e80
— abhinav (@abnux) April 23, 2024
8.
“Can i use the toilet"
Normal teachers: Yes.
French teachers: Look between Q and R on your keyboard.
— AYO! (@Iamkira_3) April 22, 2024
9.
“look between _ and _ on your keyboard” shut up & think about your life, do you even have a (look between X and B)
— . (@TGM_007) April 22, 2024
10.
Whoa look between A and H on a keyboard pic.twitter.com/C2kIYbFPrr
— Viktor the Viking (@ViktorTheViking) April 24, 2024
11.
I barely think about armadillos. I often forget they exist. They are my LEAST favorite mammal. Their toes are weird. I do not google them at least once every single day. I can stop any time I want to (look between H and L on your keyboard)
— Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) April 23, 2024
12.
LOOK BETWEEN Y AND I ON YOUR KEYBOARD TO SEE WHO SHALL NOT PASS! pic.twitter.com/6uUseuxhFE
— JRR Jokien (@joshcarlosjosh) April 24, 2024
13.
Someone asked me where I like to work, and I told them to look between W and T on the keyboard. pic.twitter.com/DQgr0OEfCf
— Dafe (@RespiratoryDafe) April 23, 2024
14.
Nobody:
Recruiters: Look between X and B on your keyboard
— Prakriti (@prakritea17) April 23, 2024
15.
Jesus to the blind man:
Look between X and V on your keyboard. pic.twitter.com/gWjTNGAB1W
— The Charity Guy (@roxie_ug) April 23, 2024
16.
say ‘look between 2 letters on your keyboard’ one more time mf pic.twitter.com/wnuKyn3XqV
— Kevin Finnerty (@timeimmemorial_) April 23, 2024
17.
Me when I look between V and N on a keyboard pic.twitter.com/d5L7iQlEBG
— Pavel (@pavelkennedy) April 23, 2024
A reminder that there’s no meme so annoying that a corporate bandwagon jump can’t make it even worse.
look between z and c on your keyboard
hi
— X (@X) April 23, 2024
Image Pixies on Pixabay, shurkin_son on Freepik