This decathlete’s javelin fail took the gold medal for slapstick – but the official’s reaction was simply perfect
We’re grateful to Washington State University decathlete Lee Walburn for sharing this clip of him not exactly bringing his A-game to javelin practice.
Watch what happened. Sound up for the self-deprecating voiceover.
Lee added –
“I Appreciate the dedication of the flag guy.”
So do we, Lee. So do we.
His slip – and that hilarious flag wave – were a hit with Instagram users.
I would like to inquire about the flag guy’s availability to ref dates for me?
dreamofthe2ndattention
The flag wave sent me.
kimmywhatugot
Dangled that flag over you like “haha yeah look at that shi”.
tylerring99
It was was picked up by sports reporting giant ESPN, who shared it on their TikTok account with the original sound, bringing it to a much larger audience.
@espn Had to wave the flag (via leefoxwalburn/IG) #track #trackandfield #javelin ♬ original sound – ESPN
TikTok users showed it even more well-deserved love, leaving comments like these favourites.
We need red flag guy as a gif.
XaraTran
That flag raise was personal.
Jordan Longwell
Why is this the best thing I’ve seen all week? Actually this describes my week!
Moxie Magnus
OVER THE LINE!!! Mark it zero Donny.
JohnAnderson2215
I could watch this a hundred times. Brother gave up before he was even beat and then gravity took him as a consequence. Good video.
Caleb Madl
Red Flag Guy: I don’t need to, but I’m gonna, just out of spite.
Understanding Silence
That’s EXACTLY how I went to work today.
Reediculous
Where do I apply to be the guy waving the flag?
Katie
Me judging people without doing anything myself.
Victor
kurt900z urged caution.
Let’s look at the replay before red flagging
Better safe than sorry.
