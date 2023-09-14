One man’s attempt to track down a fancy shmancy microwave took a relatable turn
Do you ever see someone with a fancy gadget and imagine how much better your life would be if you had one, too? TikTok star jordan_the_stallion8 noticed something in this Oreo hack video, and what happened next was very relatable.
I went over to Home Depot.
‘Excuse me. Do you have a microwave that, you know, if you push a button, it slides in like a drawer?’
‘Yeah, it’s called a drawer microwave.’
‘Well, I wanna see. I might want that microwave.’
‘I promise you, you do not have the budget to buy this microwave.’
‘How dare you say that! How much is the microwave?’
‘It’s $2,000.’
‘Sir, you are absolutely right.’
TikTok users had some thoughts to share.
1.
If I had to wait for the microwave drawer to close that slowly each time, I’d lose my mind.
jess
2.
Don’t forget tax. So that microwave isn’t just 2,000$.
spacekitten
3.
My 50$ microwave from Walmart works just fine.
Lexie’s Library
4.
I got called poor by a microwave.
legionzeta
5.
I repair appliances and I love these things.They’re ridiculously expensive and always break.
BrianBushway
6.
I have that, and I hate it with the fury of a thousand suns. It spills everything.
Bobby Ladd larson
7.
As a professional house cleaner, I cleaned one of these, and it was so much more of a pain in the behind to clean.
Theresapr
8.
I would have bought it just to prove him wrong. I’d return it the next week though.
Laserguy2002
9.
Not me going through your other videos to see if you bought it anyway.
Pranil Saligram
oleeninetythree was one of several people who really wanted to know one thing.
I wanna know what happened to the Oreo. That’s the only thing I can afford in this video.
For those people –
@danizvulun
Why didn’t anyone tell me this
Not worth $2,000.
