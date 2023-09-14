One man’s attempt to track down a fancy shmancy microwave took a relatable turn

I went over to Home Depot.

‘Excuse me. Do you have a microwave that, you know, if you push a button, it slides in like a drawer?’

‘Yeah, it’s called a drawer microwave.’

‘Well, I wanna see. I might want that microwave.’

‘I promise you, you do not have the budget to buy this microwave.’

‘How dare you say that! How much is the microwave?’

‘It’s $2,000.’

‘Sir, you are absolutely right.’