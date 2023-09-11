Videos

The woman’s hilarious expression watching this over enthusiastic TikToker is today’s funniest and most relatable thing

Poke Staff. Updated September 11th, 2023

This TikTok video has gone wildly viral not because of what’s happening in the foreground but because of the look of the woman watching at the back.

Ostensibly an ode to the joy of being served your food, it perfectly captures the pain we surely all feel – well, some of us feel – bearing witness to a particularly overenthusiastic TikToker.

And the best thing was @addictedtoana, who posted the video, got on board with the whole thing in the best possible way.

@addictedtoana The best part of this video is the woman jugding me #humor ♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version – sped up 8282

Seriously, that face!

@addictedtoana Best video u will see today lol #pov ♬ Cupid – Twin Ver. (FIFTY FIFTY) – Sped Up Version – sped up 8282

We spotted it after it also went viral on Twitter …

… but not everyone was relating to the same person.

Haha, right. At the very least …

Source TikTok @addictedtoana Twitter @ericriveracooks