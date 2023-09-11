The woman’s hilarious expression watching this over enthusiastic TikToker is today’s funniest and most relatable thing

Videos

This TikTok video has gone wildly viral not because of what’s happening in the foreground but because of the look of the woman watching at the back.

Ostensibly an ode to the joy of being served your food, it perfectly captures the pain we surely all feel – well, some of us feel – bearing witness to a particularly overenthusiastic TikToker.

And the best thing was @addictedtoana, who posted the video, got on board with the whole thing in the best possible way.

Seriously, that face!

We spotted it after it also went viral on Twitter …

we're all the person at the next table pic.twitter.com/IMbZGfbXeO — eric rivera (@ericriveracooks) September 10, 2023

… but not everyone was relating to the same person.

I’m struggling to decide who I relate to more honestly — LJ (@PRETTIBARBLUI) September 11, 2023

only time i’m the person at the next table is when i know i ordered before whoever just got their food https://t.co/dD7AIKhTze — 𝕛𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕒 (@heyyitsjanea) September 11, 2023

It’s the look of disgust for me — Mike E.D. (@MikeED5) September 11, 2023

Not minding your business and being borderline envious at someone else's joy? Yes, most of you absolutely are 😂 https://t.co/Z62O8c0Dnt — Yesterday's Price ain't Today's Price. (@PriceTheCreator) September 10, 2023

I love the fake feeling of joy and excitement one feels the need to portray just for social media attention — . (@Reg_G201) September 11, 2023

yall say that until someone asks you what the fuck you looking at. https://t.co/u3Itot5RqL — Leo’s GUTS (@leoxeloo) September 10, 2023

Speak for yourself. I’m the girl with the pancakes… — TIP TIP TIP‍♀️ (@_heyitstiff) September 10, 2023

I'm surprised the person making the tiktok could make a video like that without feeling embarrassed in public. I'll make videos all of the time like that, but I do it in the comfort of my home, or even the comfort of my own yard and it still feels weird. — Jane (@msjanejenkins) September 11, 2023

Who is “we”? Because I too would be excited for pancakes that look this good. Y’all get in here everyday and tell us that you’re miserable. https://t.co/pYmN0xWXMt — D.J. @ Home (@OhHeyDJ) September 10, 2023

There’s really two kinds of people… — .. ℝ✨ (@mkaRocki) September 11, 2023

Haha, right. At the very least …

Source TikTok @addictedtoana Twitter @ericriveracooks