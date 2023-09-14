17 surefire ways to blow a job interview on the spot

Life

We’re not sure whether they’re planning something or just curious, but we were interested in a question posed by u/discombobulatedfowl.

You’re obligated to go to a job interview for a position you don’t want, what’s the best way of blowing the interview without being obvious about it?

Ignoring the option to just say you don’t want to go to the interview – not possible for benefits claimants – these 17 suggestions would probably do the trick.

1.

The moment you sit down ask how many sick days you’re technically allowed to take before they start deducting vacation days.

midnightsonofabitch

2.

Try to sell them something. Cosmetics, Tupperware, “vitamins” doesn’t really matter what.

bubblypersona

3.

Show up underdressed and also start complaining about the hours.

Hot-breadfruit-loop

4.

5.

Show up late & dishevelled with Starbucks.

H20rabbit

6.

Sneeze into your hand then stick it out for a shake.

illustriousocelot

7.



DrakeCloans

Via

8.

“Are drugs and alcohol allowed every day or just on Fridays?”

nytechill

9.